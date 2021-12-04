I’m Giving Everyone On My Holiday Shopping List This Genius Tinted Powder Sunscreen-Here’s Why

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

It’s pretty rare to come across a product that I want to give to every person on my holiday shopping list. But we are living in strange times, and unexpected things are happening all around us.

If you’re struggling to come up with gift ideas this holiday season, I have found the one-size-fits-all solution. I’m giving everyone on my holiday shopping list a genius tinted powder sunscreen and you should too—here’s why.

Protect And Perfect With One Simple Tool

The perfect holiday gift this season is Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50 from Colore Science. It’s the only tinted powder sunscreen recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation for active use—and it can even be used over makeup. That’s not a requirement, though, as it works just fine on its own.

Powered by EnviroScreen® Technology, Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush is an all-powerful, all-mineral skin shield that provides complete protection against sun and pollution. But it goes way beyond UV because this unique formula actually shields your skin from Blue HEV light.

Blue HEV is High Energy Visible Light that’s commonly referred to as blue light. It’s the light that’s emitted from LED lights and digital devices. And it can become increasingly harmful as we spend more time in front of screens.

What’s more, this amazing powder sunscreen can also protect your skin from infrared radiation. This is an added bonus because uncontrolled and frequent exposure to infrared radiation can lead to skin damage. It’s no wonder that Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush earned an Allure 2021 award!

Unique Formula Offers Bevy Of Benefits

But the skin benefits don’t end there as Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush truly takes skin protection to the next level. Colore Science knows all about healthy skin, and they believe in “going way beyond UV.”

From sunlight, to pollution, to free radicals, Colore Science is “obsessively overprotective about preventing skin damage.” They use only 100 percent pure, natural minerals, antioxidants, and botanicals—no chemicals allowed. And, Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush is formulated with potent, clinically-tested ingredients that maximize results for long-term skin health.

It’s made with a reef-safe formula that is cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and sulfate and paraben free. And it contains hyaluronic acid to keep the skin moisturized and to help fight the signs of aging.

The Reviews Speak For Themselves

(Colore Science)

Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush is a Colore Science best-seller, and the reviews will tell you everything you need to know about this amazing product. Here’s what one satisfied customer had to say:

“I love, love, love this product. It lasts forever and applies easily. It does not clog pores, as it’s a powder and my skin loves it. I am highly sensitive to sunscreens and this one is awesome. Does need to be applied every two hours or so and I still love it. Small enough to carry around in your purse and as mentioned easy to apply regularly to ensure great protection. I ride my motorcycle and have tons of sun and wind exposure and this product protects well.”

This longtime Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush customer still gets compliments on her skin:

“Have used this sunblock for years and now at almost 69 years of age, I still get compliments on my skin and overall youthful appearance. It has enough color that you don’t need foundation.”

It Makes The Perfect Holiday Gift

(Colore Science)

Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush is the perfect holiday gift for everyone on your list because it works for every skin type. It does its job alone or when applied over makeup as the last step of a beauty routine. This genius product is available in four easy to choose shades—Fair, Medium, Tan, and Deep—so there is something for everyone. Seriously, you can’t go wrong with Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush.

This tinted powder sunscreen is also available with an SPF 30 brush that offers fuller but still natural coverage. The Sheer Matte SPF 30 brush is great for those with oily skin. You can also gift Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush as part of the Colore Science Daily Essentials Kit.

You can finish up your holiday shopping all at once with Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush (and even treat yourself)! You absolutely can’t go wrong with this gift. Be sure to check out https://www.colorescience.com/ to shop all of their amazing products that are science backed and dermatologist recommended. Plus, all orders over $50 ship for free!