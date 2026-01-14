Timothy Busfield Surrenders to Law Enforcement, Says He Will Fight Child Abuse Allegations

Less than a week after his arrest warrant was issued, Timothy Busfield turned himself in to law enforcement.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Gilbert Gallegos, director of communications for the Albuquerque Police Department, shared, “Timothy Busfield has turned himself in at the Metro Detention Center. He will be booked on his warrant.”

The West Wing alum has been accused of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with 11-year-old twin actors. The trio met on the set of FOX’s hit series The Cleaning Lady.

The arrest warrant revealed that the mother of the alleged victims accused Busfield of sexual conduct, which she claimed took place between “November 2022 and Spring 2024.” She further alleged that the abuse started when the twins were seven years old.

Busfield was accused of touching the then seven-year-old’s “three or four times.” He also allegedly touched them “five or six times” when they were eight.

However, in a video obtained by TMZ, Timothy Busfield denied all allegations. “Hi everybody, it’s Tim. I’m sure most of you know, that are watching this, that I was ordered to come to Albuquerque – I’m here now,” he said. “I got the call Friday night, I had to get a lawyer. Saturday, I got in the car, drove 2,000 miles to Albuquerque.

Speaking about the allegations, Busfield stated, “I’m gonna confront these lies. They’re horrible. They’re all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys.”

He vowed to fight against the allegations. “I’m gonna fight it with a great team, and I’m gonna be exonerated, I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies.”

“So hang in there, and hopefully I’m out real soon and back to work,” Busfield said. “I love everybody for supporting me, thank you.”

Timothy Busfield’s Location Was Unknown After the Arrest Warrant Was Issued

Earlier this week, the U.S. Marshals announced they were stepping in to help the Albuquerque Police Department track down Timothy Busfield after he went missing.

“Albuquerque Police Department is working with the U.S. Marshal Service to get Mr. Busfield into custody,” Gallegos previously stated.

Warner Bros. Television, which produced The Cleaning Lady, released a statement after the arrest warrant was issued. “The health and safety of our cast and crew is always our top priority, especially the safety of minors on our productions. We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and have systems in place to promptly and thoroughly investigate, and when needed, take appropriate action.”

The statement further read, “We are aware of the current charges against Mr. Busfield and have been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.”