Melissa Gilbert’s Husband Timothy Busfield Remains Missing Amid Child Abuse Allegations

U.S. Marshals is teaming up with the Albuquerque police to locate Melissa Gilbert’s husband, Timothy Busfield, days after his arrest warrant was issued.

Videos by Suggest

The West Wing star has been accused of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with two 11-year-old siblings. One of the alleged victims said the incidents began when he was 7 years old. The children met Busfield on the set of FOX’s hit series The Cleaning Lady, which he served as a director. The show ran from early 2022 until mid 2025.

However, the actor’s current location remains unknown.

Now, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) told PEOPLE it is working with the U.S. Marshals to find and arrest Timothy Busfield. When asked if Busfield has been located, detained, or arrested, a spokesperson for the APD admitted, “Not that I am aware.”

The victims’ parents previously told Officer Marvin Brown in November 2024 that they had taken the children to the University of New Mexico Hospital (UNMH), where medical professionals told them they were “groomed.”

Law enforcement later determined that the case did not meet acceptance criteria.

The victims’ mother later filed a police report in October 2025. She claimed that her children disclosed there was sexual abuse by Timothy Busfield “from around November 2022 to Spring 2024.”

The mother claimed she was told that because there was no physical abuse, nothing could be done.

Timothy Busfield allegedly told police during an investigation that the parents were upset that their children had been replaced on the show by a younger actor.

Timothy Busfield’s Wife Has Shut Down Her Instagram Account

Along with Timothy Busfield’s disappearance, Melissa Gilbert has deactivated her Instagram account.

As of Jan. 11, the Little House on the Prairie star’s Instagram page has been wiped out. “Profile isn’t available,” the blank page reads. “The link may have been broken, or the profile may have been removed.”

The deactivation came two days after the arrest warrant was issued.

Gilbert and Busfield have been married since 2013. The duo exchanged vows one year after they reconnected.

The actress previously shared a post after Megyn Kelly made comments about Jeffrey Epstein.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.