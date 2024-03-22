Timothée Chalamet Photographed on Set in First Look at Upcoming Bob Dylan Biopic

Star actor Timothée Chalamet is set to play famed singer Bob Dylan in his upcoming biopic, A Complete Unknown. Cameras caught Chalamet on set in his full Bob Dylan get-up for the first time on March 21.

After the pictures hit the internet fans on social media had mixed reactions.

TIMOTHÉE AS BOB DYLAN ERAAAA pic.twitter.com/CVXTXHZdMA — stilgrahh (@GuadagninoFilms) March 17, 2024

“Whatever it might be I know Timothée Chalamet is on another interesting mission,” one user said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Hollywood hates his audience. give a chance to real actors. watching Chalamet act is like nails on a chalkboard. Cringe,” another user said.

“That’s not Bob Dylan, Dominic Sessa should have been cast,” another user added.

“I could see this in a morning walk in the east village. I could do a better Bob Dylan impression. Do better,” another user said.

Director Calls Bob Dylan Biopic ‘Interesting Moment’

The director of the film James Mangold confirmed that Chalamet will be singing in the film. It will be his second musical score since his role as Willy Wonka. But Mangold says the film will be focused on much more than Bob Dylan’s music. It will do a deep dive on his road from rags to riches.

“It’s such an amazing time in American culture, and the story of Bob’s — a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years. First being embraced into a family of folk music in New York and of course, kind of outrunning him at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief,” Mangold said.

“It’s such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in the American scene.”

Timothée Chalamet Visits Famed Singer’s High School

There has been some skepticism about Chalamet playing the role of Dylan. Especially because it will only be his second time singing on the big screen. But the actor appears to be taking the role seriously. He is going into full-character mode. He even visited Dylan’s Hibbing High School in Minnesota.

“HHS Drama accidentally blew up the internet: We spent about 45 minutes with Timothée Chalamet yesterday at the historic Hibbing Auditorium,” the school’s drama department wrote.

“He was a total gem. In town researching all things Bob Dylan for an upcoming biopic, he asked his tour guide if he could meet with the drama students who were working on their competition one act.”