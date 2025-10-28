Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter to Star in Big Veteran’s Day TV Special

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter is about to step into the spotlight in a major TV special.

Gracie McGraw, who made her off-Broadway debut last year in Babe, will be featured in the PBS special The Great War & The Great Gatsby. The event will air on Veterans Day, Tuesday, November 11, 2025, from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET.

Gracie McGraw in 2023. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

According to a press release, the special event brings America’s World War I story to life through the lens of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby and five real-life figures from the war. The special was created and is narrated by historian John Monsky, directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer, and produced for television by the Academy Award-winning RadicalMedia.

Filmed at Carnegie Hall in April 2025 by Academy Award-winning RadicalMedia, the documentary features the 60-piece Orchestra of St. Luke’s. Gracie McGraw is also joined by an outstanding cast: Adam Chanler-Berat (Next to Normal), Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton, Chess), Micaela Diamond (Parade), and Diego Andres Rodriguez (Sunset Boulevard, Evita). The performance is conducted by music supervisor and arranger Ian Weinberger (Hamilton, Chess).

Tim McGraw Called Gracie’s Peformance in the Special ‘Fantastic’ Back When it was Filmed in April

Back in April, Tim McGraw lavished praise on his 28-year-old daughter when he witnessed the taping for the event.

“Faith and I went to watch our oldest daughter, Gracie, perform this show for a PBS special airing on Veterans’ Day,” he wrote on Instagram.

Tim McGraw alongside daughter Gracie McGraw in 2015. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Big Machine Records)

“It was a beautifully done performance by all, along with so many moving moments of our country, our people, and the service of our men in the Great War……of course, our Gracie was fantastic!!!!!!” he added.

Besides Gracie, Tim and Faith (married since 1996) have two daughters: Maggie (26) and Audrey (23).

American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute will stream alongside its broadcast and be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app. The PBS app supports iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and VIZIO.