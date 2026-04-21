After nearly 15 years, Tim Cook is stepping down as Apple CEO. The tech executive has been with the company since 2005.

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In a statement, Apple announced that Cook will be moving on to become executive chairman of its board of directors. His successor is John Ternus, who has been the senior vice president of Apple’s hardware engineering.

Ternus will officially take over as CEO on September 1. The company further stated that the transition follows a “thoughtful, long-term succession planning process.”

Speaking about his time as CEO, Cook shared, “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world.”

Cook then praised Ternus, stating he has “the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor.”

“He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count,” Cook continued. “And he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.”

Cook took over as CEO after Apple’s co-founder and former CEO, Steve Jobs, stepped down before he died in 2011.

The New Apple CEO Speaks Out

Meanwhile, Ternus stated he is “profoundly grateful” for the opportunity to carry Apple’s “mission” forward.

“Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor,” he shared. “It has been a privilege to help shape the products and experiences that have changed so much of how we interact with the world and with one another.”

Ternus then said that he is “filled with optimism” as he prepares to step into the CEO role. “I am so happy to know that the most talented people on earth are here at Apple,” he shared. “Determined to be part of something bigger than any one of us.”

“I am humbled to step into this role,” he further stated. “And I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century.”

Ternus joined Apple’s product design team in 2001. He became a vice president of hardware engineering in 2013. In 2021, he joined the executive team as senior vice president of hardware engineering.