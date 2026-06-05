disgraced-hgtv-star-involved-in-custody-battle

Two months after her hit show Rehab Addict was officially canceled, disgraced HGTV star Nicole Curtis faces a new situation – a custody battle.

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TMZ reports that Shane Maguire, Curtis’ ex and father of her 10-year-old son, Harper, is taking her to court to change their custody arrangement. In the latest court documents, Maguire is asking for a modification of the current custody plan to have Harper spend one week with him, followed by a week with Curtis.

In his request, Maguire stated the current custody plan has created a “conflict” and “instability” for the pre-teen and is exposing him to “ongoing parental conflict.”

Maguire also noted that he moved from Michigan to California after Curtis stated she needed to be there for work. However, Maguire stated that Curtis’ claim “ultimately did not prove to be accurate” because the former HGTV host had to travel often for her job.

Curtis’ ex went on to claim that he has conflicts with her, mostly due to custody exchanges and communication issues. He further noted that Curtis has “demonstrated a pattern of creating conflict during [custody exchanges], even in situations where there are no underlying issues, and they are often contentious.”

Maguire further alleged there have been “multiple occasions” in which exchanges at or around the school have escalated into conflict. He claimed that Curis has created tension or scenes in Harper’s presence during such situations.

Maguire stated that the change in the custody schedule would benefit Harper’s emotional well-being. It would also create a better structure and stability.

The custody battle occurred just after HGTV fired Curtis after she was caught on camera using a racial slur. Curis and Maguire were previously in an on-again/off-again relationship. They had a lengthy custody battle following the birth of Harper, which resulted in 2018.

Curtis Recently Opened Up About Her Future After ‘Rehab Addict’ Cancellation

In the April 16 edition of her email newsletter, Curtis discussed her future after the cancellation of Rehab Addict.

“It’s been the Twilight Zone over here. From media reports, you would think my world ended,” she wrote. “But if you know me, as all of you on this email do, you know that the value of my life was never placed on a show. My past few months my heartache wasn’t due to this bs, but a real life problem.”

She further noted that she developed and created Rehab Addict as a way to “bring awareness to historic preservation, troll corrupt council members, mayors, and other elected officials for being greedy in the name of progress.”

“And lastly, to formalize my motto that knowledge brings understanding,” she pointed out. “And if I teach it, maybe some will follow.”

Regarding the future, Curtis teased new video content. “We dug up my old YouTube channel, and you can subscribe there as my guys have things in motion. If you want to check it out-there’s some old videos from Dollar houses on there. And the shows are still airing on a lot of streaming networks like ROKU and Apple TV.”