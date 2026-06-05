2000s ‘American Idol’ Singer Busted for Probation Violation

A 2000s American Idol contestant is facing legal woes after being busted for a probation violation.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Antonella Barba, a singer who appeared as a contestant for the sixth season of American Idol, reported to the probation office in Camden, New Jersey, at the beginning of May for a scheduled urine drug screening. However, when she arrived for the appointment, Barba admitted she had recently used marijuana.

Although she was reported, her probation officers determined the appropriate response was to have a mental health evaluation. The officers observed that Barba’s marijuana use was “situational in nature.” They also do not believe the use reflects a “disregard for conditions” of her probation.

Through that treatment, she will undergo counseling and alternative coping strategies.

Barba is notably on probation after she served a prison sentence for federal drug trafficking. During that case, she was indicted on 11 federal charges for possession of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, as well as acting as a courier for a drug ring. She pleaded guilty to distributing synthetic opioids and was sentenced to three years and nine months in federal prison.

She was also previously charged with distributing more than 100 grams of heroin before her indictment.

Barba Previously Reflected On Her Past Drug Mistakes

During a 2020 interview, Barba said she regretted her past drug mistakes.

“Honestly, I have trouble answering that for myself,” she said when asked how she ended up in prison. “Life’s a funny place sometimes. You make one wrong turn, and it’s irreversible. I can’t really pinpoint any certain thing that made it happen. It was just an unfortunate series of events leading up to the biggest mistake of my life.”

She further shared, “I definitely made a wrong decision. I was there. I wish I never did it but at this point I’m just trying to make the best of where I’m at.”

However, while she did plead guilty to possession of more than 400 grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute it, Barba said she didn’t know it was fentanyl in her vehicle.

“I had never heard of fentanyl before any of this happened,” she claimed.

Although she alleged she was “framed” and wasn’t aware of the drug ring she ended up being a part of, Barba admitted she was glad she was caught.

“Even if I didn’t know what it was, had it reached, you know, a destination beyond where it ended up getting confiscated and had killed people,” she said.

The singer then added, “The karmic debt I would have had to pay.”