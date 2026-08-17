Tim Allen Reacts to Death of Hayden Panettiere, Who Played His Daughter in 2001 Movie

Actor Tim Allen is one of the many celebrities speaking out about the death of Hayden Panettiere.

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“I am shocked and so sad at the passing of Hayden Panettiere,” he wrote in a post on X. “She played my daughter in the movie Joe Somebody. The fondest memories of that movie were moments around her. She is a wonder and my prayers are with her family.”

Joe Somebody is a 2001 film starring Allen, Panettiere, Julie Bowen, Kelly Lynch, Patrick Warburton, and Jim Belushi. Allen stars as Joe, a recently divorced dad who works as an audio/visual specialist for a pharmaceutical company.

When Joe is beaten up by his coworker on “Bring Your Child to Work Day” in front of his young daughter, he snaps and vows to get revenge.

Joe Lederer – © 2001 Twentieth Century Fox and Regency Enterprises

While the film was largely panned, Panettiere actually received a Young Artist Award nomination for her role in 2002.

“Sending love and prayers to you and her family. So sorry for your loss! She was just the sweetest actress!” one person commented on Allen’s post.

“Thank you for your kind words. I am a huge fan of her and her work, and an even bigger fan of yours and your work. It’s nice to see someone say something nice about someone we’ve lost,” another user wrote.

“I am shocked as well. I’ve been watching hero’s again and I just can’t believe it. Such a young life lost again. ❤️ 🤗 my prayers go out to her family and fans across the world.”