Hayden Panettiere’s Possible Cause of Death Revealed

Hours after it was announced that Hayden Panettiere had passed away at the age of 36, more details, including the possible cause of death, have been revealed.

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Law enforcement sources told TMZ that a friend of Panettiere had called 911 in Greenville, South Carolina, at around 1:51 on Sunday. They told the dispatcher that the actress was discovered unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

In the dispatch audio, responders were heard at Panettiere’s location and were performing CPR on someone who had overdosed.

Paramedics on the scene attempted to resuscitate the actress by using “advanced cardiac life support.” Such measures included chest compressions, breathing tubes, and heart rhythm tracking.

However, despite the attempts, Panettiere was unable to be resuscitated. She was pronounced dead at 2:32 pm.

The actress’s father confirmed the news. “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” the statement reads. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

Panettiere and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, flew from Los Angeles to the south the day before her passing. It was later confirmed that the duo’s destination was South Carolina. TMZ reported that it hasn’t been confirmed that Hickerson made the 911 phone call.

She was just days away from celebrating her 37th birthday.

Local Law Enforcement Don’t Suspect Foul Play

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department previously commented on the actress and her sudden passing. They revealed that law enforcement and first responders were called at approximately 1:50 pm local time on Sunday, August 16, about an “unresponsive female.”

“Upon arrival, medical assistance was administered,” the spokesperson further explained. “However, the individual, later identified as Hayden Panettiere, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

They then shared, “The case is under investigation by the Greenville Police Department in conjunction with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. An acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call.”

An official cause of death has not been revealed.



