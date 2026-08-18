Musician Behind Iconic ’90s Hit Dies of Brain Tumor

Derran “Derry” Brownson, the original keyboardist of the 90s band EMF, which is best known for the song “Unbelievable,” has passed away following a battle with a brain tumor. He was 55 years old.

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In a post on Instagram, the EMF bandmates paid tribute to Brownson.

“Late last night we started to hear the news that we have lost our Brother In Arms Derran Brownson,” the post reads. “We are devastated, the only solace we can find is that we are eternally grateful Derry was able to join us on stage a couple times just a few short months back. “Nothing will ever be the same again without our band mate and friend, fly high brother Derry.”

Ian Dench, Brownson’s bandmate, also spoke to the BBC about the late keyboardist. “I can’t think of anyone who embodied lust for life like Derry did. I mean, he was beautiful inside out.”

Dench then spoke about how “fun-loving” Derry was in the band’s early years. He noted that the keyboardist had performed with the band in May at Cinderford.

“It was really a lovely moment, just the circularity of that, all the years later to be back in Cinderford,” Dench said. “That was a wonderful, wonderful moment before Derry got very ill and, you know, he played that show, he played a handful more shows.”

Brownson Had Publicly Spoken About the Brain Tumor Last Summer

During a July 2025 interview with the BBC, Brownson spoke about the brain tumor, stating he had already undergone surgery to remove some of it.

“[It’s] just a battle really,” he said at the time. “I want to get back into playing, that has meant a lot actually just to do this gig now in our hometown.”

He then noted, “Doing gigs in your hometown can sometimes be a pain… but this is very, very special to me.”

Dench reflected on his time with Brownson, noting he didn’t want anyone to think that the musician was all craziness. He described Brownson’s sensitive side.

“He was very active in looking after the hedgehogs where he lived in Devon,” Dench added. “Underneath all that excitement and laughter, he was a sensitive soul and, as I said, a beautiful person inside and out.”

EMF was first formed in Cinderford in 1989. The bandmates’ original run was from 1989 to 1997. They’ve regrouped a few times over the years and have been back to making music together since 2012.