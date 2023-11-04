TikToker Goes Viral Crying Over Harsh Reality Of Working First 9-5 Job

In a heartfelt video shared on TikTok, user brielleybelly123, also known as Brielle, candidly expressed the challenges she faced while transitioning into the world of work after graduating college. The video resonated with viewers, leading to a passionate debate about the traditional 9-5 workweek and the toll it can take on one’s personal life.

Brielle began her video by tearfully sharing her experiences of starting her first job after college. She expressed her difficulty with the daily commute into the city and the impact it had on her life. She said, “I know I’m probably just being so dramatic and annoying, but this is my first job, like, my first 9-5 job after college.”

She further revealed the toll it took on her daily routine, saying, “I don’t have time to do anything. I want to shower, eat my dinner, go to sleep — I don’t have time or energy to cook my dinner either.” Her one-hour-plus commute each way, coupled with the early start, left her feeling drained.

@brielleybelly123 im also getting sick leave me alone im emotional ok i feel 12 and im scared of not having time to live ♬ original sound – BRIELLE

Brielle’s video struck a chord with many viewers, who empathized with her struggles and expressed their frustrations with the traditional 40-hour workweek. One viewer commented, “The 40-hour work week is beyond outdated and your feelings are totally valid.” Another shared, “High school set us up for the 9-5 then college ruined it.” There were calls for a collective effort from younger generations, with one user stating, “Gen Z needs to collectively move up into management positions and then collectively enforce the 4-day workweek.”

A Broader Conversation

The video’s comments section reflected a broader conversation about the nature of work, the impact of long hours, and the need for a work-life balance. One viewer highlighted how the 40-hour workweek was initially designed with the assumption that one partner would handle household tasks, but in today’s world, dual incomes are often necessary, making it challenging to balance work and personal life.

The dialogue generated by Brielle’s video demonstrates a growing sentiment, particularly among younger generations, that the traditional workweek structure no longer aligns with the demands and expectations of contemporary life. Many express the need for more flexibility, remote work options, and shorter workweeks to better accommodate personal lives and overall well-being.

While Brielle’s video was deeply personal, her experience resonated with countless individuals who have faced similar challenges while adapting to the traditional 9-5 work life. This ongoing discussion highlights the evolving landscape of work, as new generations seek a better balance between their professional and personal lives. The sentiment of “Everyone feels like this and no one does anything about it” underscores the need for change in the world of work, as younger generations increasingly advocate for more flexible and accommodating structures.