TikToker Arrested For Allegedly Disrupting Businesses With Pranks In Tempe, Arizona

A 24-year-old TikToker, Heston Cobb, known as Heston James on social media, is accused of disrupting Arizona businesses with pranks, choosing to post the interactions online.

According to a Tempe Police Department (TPD) statement, Cobb was arrested on July 23, 2025. The release alleged that Cobb had disrupted several businesses by coming into their stores dressed as an employee. He was accompanied by a similarly dressed group of men.

The TPD reported that these incidents occurred between March and July 2025. The interactions, recorded and posted on social media, allegedly show Cobb acting as the “leader” of the group. Then, he instructs the men to begin “working” at the businesses they are accused of disrupting.

In one instance, Cobb and the men, as shown in a video posted on his Instagram account, arrive at Hyland Auto. They were all dressed as mechanics. Cobb claims he is from corporate and said he was bringing his crew. The men then begin “working” at the shop, grabbing tools and going underneath vehicles.

Hyland Auto’s owner told AZFamily that he is glad that Cobb was arrested. He added, “Hopefully this will put pressure on Instagram, YouTube, and all of the other platforms to really look at what people are posting.”

In another instance, a video shared by Cobb shows him arriving at a Chipotle dressed as a worker. Similarly, he instructs the group of men to “clean house,” with them beginning to “work” by cleaning randomly. One man even used a mop to clean one of the store’s tables.

“We have people trying to invade our store right now posing as employees,” one of Chipotle’s employees told police during a 911 call. “They’re not leaving and they’re literally touching everything.”

Heston Cobb was charged with one count of third-degree burglary, two counts of criminal impersonation, five counts of disorderly conduct, and five counts of criminal trespass.

“These videos are definitely not pranks. They are crossing the line from something that’s fun and playful into criminal territory. They’re breaking laws,” Tempe Police Officer Jessica Ells said, as per AZFamily. “They are going into these businesses and impersonating the employees. That actually is a felony charge.”

The case remains under investigation.