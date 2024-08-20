TikTok Star Kyle Marisa Roth’s Cause of Death at 36 Revealed

Kyle Marisa Roth, the popular TikTok creator who sadly died at just 36 in early April, has had her cause of death revealed. Roth passed away due to cardiac arrhythmia resulting from myocardial fibrosis.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Maryland’s Chief Medical Examiner determined that Kyle Marisa Roth’s death was due to an irregular heartbeat caused by scarring on the heart muscle, classifying it as a “natural” death. Additionally, Roth tested positive for Diphenhydramine, commonly known as Benadryl, and Mitragynine, an alkaloid used for pain management, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, Roth’s toxicology report revealed no traces of alcohol.

Kyle Marisa Roth became popular on TikTok and other platforms for her candid takes on entertainment world blind items. Known for her catchphrase, “You want more? I’ll give you more,” Roth garnered an impressive following of 200,000 on the platform. She frequently shared insights on major crimes, scandals, and causes close to her heart.

TikTok Star Kyle Marisa Roth Remembered as Someone Who ‘Loved and Lived Fiercely’

Roth’s mother, Jacquie Cohen Roth, confirmed her death on LinkedIn in April. “This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share,” Roth’s mother wrote at the time.

“My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform.”

“Kyle loved and lived fiercely,” she added. “Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please.”

Lindsay Roth, the sister of Kyle Marisa Roth, also used social media to pay tribute to her with a heartfelt message. “I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more – she had so many gifts.”

“If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, im here to talk and share memories,” she added.

Just two months before her passing, Roth detailed an exhaustive list of medical issues she’d overcome on Instagram.

“3 major abdominal surgeries. 1 reconstructive shoulder surgery. Over a dozen broken bones. One torn meniscus. Several car accidents. Even more concussions. Collegiate lacrosse. Soccer at elementary school recess. 3 missing internal organs. BUT LOTS OF BAD ASS F**KING SCARS.”

Roth was dedicated to raising awareness about colon cancer, according to her mother. For a while, motivated by the 1998 film Patch Adams, she wanted to go to medical school and become a doctor who used humor to heal.

“I just want people to live their lives with the brightness of Kyle and her beautiful soul and spirit,” Roth’s mother said.