tiktok-star-grandma-mary-has-died

Grandma Mary, a beloved TikTok personality, has passed away, her granddaughter announced.

Her granddaughter, who goes by Pyxie online, shared with her 1.4 million TikTok followers that Grandma Mary died peacefully in her sleep on New Year’s Eve.

“On New Year’s Eve, we said goodbye to Grandma,” she wrote alongside a montage of clips of Grandma Mary. “She peacefully passed away in her sleep. How lucky we are to have experienced her and her love. She will always be with us,” Pyxie added.

Grandma Mary was 98.

@itspyxie On New Year’s Eve, we said goodbye to Grandma. She peacefully passed away in her sleep. How lucky we are to have experienced her and her love. She will always be with us. ♬ growth – Gede Yudis

Grandma Mary was a favorite among Pyxie’s followers, frequently appearing on the TikTok account to share her daily life. She was beloved for her upbeat personality and a warm, comforting smile that brought joy to her viewers.

Fans grew concerned when Pyxie stopped posting for several months in 2025. Upon her return in December, she reassured her audience, stating, “For anyone wondering, grandma is alive and quieter these days. What a beautiful thing it is to witness who she is, and who she helped me become.”

Fans React to the Death of Beloved TikTok Star Grandma Mary: ‘She Was Loved by So Many’

According to TMZ, Grandma Mary was born in Massachusetts in 1927. Her Armenian parents had fled the genocide and arrived in America via Greece. She later returned to Armenia, where she and her husband started a family, having a son and a daughter. The family moved back to the United States in 1966 and built a successful gas station business in New Jersey.

As the last of five siblings, Grandma Mary remained remarkably active well into her later years; she was still diving into the family pool at age 87.

Meanwhile, fans flooded the comments section to pay tribute to Grandma Mary.

“Silent watcher here. I’m so sorry for your loss. She was an amazing person,” one top comment read. “Thank you for sharing your grandma with us 🥺 I absolutely adored her,” another fan shared. “I was literally afraid of this video while following you for all these years. Heartbroken over her passing. My condolences,” a third fan offered.

“She was loved by so many,” yet another fan wrote.