Turns Out, You Probably Aren’t Using Your Dishwasher To Its Fullest Cleaning Potential

Dishwashers are truly a thing of beauty. You realize this when you’ve been without one for a few months. While I am handwashing all of my dishes for the time being, when I have a working dishwasher again, I will definitely be using this new viral cleaning hack.

Everyone has their preferred way to load the dishwasher, which can cause contention in many a household. When you load the dishwasher, do put your utensils in the basket facing up or down? Do you put knives into the dishwasher!? Were you aware that some people put wooden cutting boards in the dishwasher!? It’s all shocking, I know.

People have a lot of feelings about all of these things. But, there’s also a cleaning hack that most people, including myself, had never heard of, even having worked in the restaurant business for several years. And, if you have a dishwasher and a little extra aluminum foil, you’re in luck.

Revoluntionary Dishwasher Cleaning Hack

TikTok is full of crazy things, but some of them are actually helpful. Amassing over 7.4 million views, this cleaning hack posted by chef Erin Morley left people excited to try the trick but also worried about the condition of her dishwasher.

Basically, you load your dishwasher like you normally would. Then, you add a ball of aluminum foil into your dishwasher’s utensil basket. “The foil has a reaction with the detergent to literally get all the grime, grease [off],” she stated in her viral video. “It gets your silverware and glassware shinier than you’ve ever seen it.” And, when she opened her dishwasher to reveal the results, her dishes did look impressively shiny.

Can We Talk About Those Knives In Her Dishwasher?

Commenters were a little more concerned with what she chose to put inside her dishwasher than the hack itself. So much so that she’s made two follow-up videos addressing all of the controversial issues.

She had several knives and wooden cutting boards in her dishwasher, which caused many commenters’ concern. “Typically are you supposed to put wood in the dishwasher? No,” she states in a follow-up video. But she goes on to explain that she dries her cutting boards thoroughly afterward and they’ve never warped. And 90% of the time she handwashes her (very expensive) knives. So, breathe easy about the condition of her dishwasher, and see if the cleaning hack works in your perfectly loaded dishwasher!

In one of her follow-up videos, she explains the cleaning hack a little more in-depth. “You want to use one ball of foil per cycle, using the shiny side out,” she says. The location of the foil also matters, “You don’t want it to bounce around, you want to put it somewhere snug, anywhere it won’t move around.” Also after you use it once, it’s best to recycle the aluminum foil.

