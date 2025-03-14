Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s Secret Relationship Revealed

Tiger Woods has teed off in a new direction, reportedly dating Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife.

Woods, 49, and Vanessa Trump, 47, both living in Florida, have reportedly been dating since Thanksgiving, according to the Daily Mail. Per the outlet, they are quickly becoming known as golf’s newest power couple.

The Daily Mail claims four separate insiders confirmed the relationship.

Vanessa Trump and Woods reside just 20 minutes apart in the affluent Palm Beach area of southern Florida. The pair were seen together last month at a golf tournament.

Vanessa’s eldest daughter, Kai, 17, along with Tiger Woods’ children, Charlie, 16, and Sam, 17, all attend The Benjamin School, which costs $38,595 per year. According to a source, other members of the Trump family, including all five of Vanessa and Don Jr.’s children, are aware of their relationship.

“Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving,” an alleged insider told the outlet. “She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week,” the source added.

“They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together,” the insider continued. “They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing, and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.”

Well, so much for that.

Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods Kids Already Seem to Have Bonded

On March 15, 2018, Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce from Don Jr. in New York. Since their official separation, she has kept a low profile and has not been publicly linked to any high-profile relationships, per the Mail.

Kai Trump and Charlie Woods, both budding golfers with ambitions of turning professional, seem to have forged a close bond between their families. Last month, they were spotted arriving together at the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational, held at Torrey Pines in California.

In February, Vanessa brought Kai to attend a round of the TGL, the golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Meanwhile, last month, former President Trump joined Woods for a round of golf.

Meanwhile, Tiger will have plenty of time to hang out with Vanessa. Woods ruptured his Achilles tendon while preparing for a comeback in Florida. After undergoing surgery, he is expected to recover fully but will miss the Masters next month.