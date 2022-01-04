From Model To Millionaire: The Truth About Elin Nordegren’s Net Worth

Elin Nordegren is best known for being Tiger Woods’ ex-wife. The 41-year-old Stockholm native was married to the golf champ for six years and faced a great deal of public scrutiny after Woods’ infamous cheating scandal in 2009. When the couple split in 2010, Nordegren received a hefty divorce settlement from the master golf player. So what’s Elin Nordegren’s net worth today? Here’s what we know.

Elin Nordegren’s Career

(Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Elin Nordegren was born on New Year’s Day in 1980. While most outlets refer to her as a “former model,” the blonde beauty says this is not completely accurate. “I did some modeling when I was younger,” she explained in a 2010 interview with People magazine. “I was never very successful at it, and I didn’t intend to pursue it. It is flattering to be called a model, but I hardly think a few shoots in my teenage years make me a model.”

While she was in college, she worked at a high-end clothing store in Stockholm, which is where she met the wife of well-known Swedish golfer Jesper Parnevik. The Parnevik’s hired Nordegren to work as their nanny and introduced her to Woods in 2001 at the British Open.

“I was traveling the PGA tour with Mia and Jesper [Parnevik], so we met through friends,” Nordegren said in her People interview. “I wasn’t interested at first, ironically. I had my opinions about celebrities. I got convinced that we were a lot alike and agreed to a date. The biggest reason I fell for him was because we had a lot of fun together.”

Her Marriage And Divorce From Tiger Woods

(Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

After a few years of dating, Nordegren and Woods tied the knot in an exclusive Barbados resort in 2004. According to the Daily Beast, the lavish ceremony cost about $1.5 million and included high-profile guests like Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley. The reception was held on the resort’s golf course and Nordegren and Woods reportedly spent their first night together on Woods’ $20 million yacht.

The couple welcomed their first child—a daughter named Sam Alexis—into the world in 2007. In early 2009, they had a son, Charlie Axel. But by November of that same year, rumors of Woods’ infidelity started to surface in the media. After getting into a highly publicized car accident on November 27th—and facing claims of extramarital affairs by more than a dozen women—Woods admitted to being unfaithful to Nordegren.

“I have let my family down and I regret those transgressions with all of my heart,” Woods said in a statement. “I have not been true to my values and the behavior my family deserves. I am not without faults and I am far short of perfect. I am dealing with my behavior and personal failings behind closed doors with my family. Those feelings should be shared by us alone.”

Woods took a break from his golfing career to work on his marriage, but ultimately the pair were unable to patch things up. “You think of every way you can save a marriage when it is in a crisis, and I think you try even harder when you have children,” Nordegren revealed in her 2010 interview with People. “So yes, initially, I thought we had a chance, and we tried really hard. I don’t want to go into details of why I didn’t think it was possible.”

Despite Woods’ betrayal, Nordegren agreed to share custody of her children with her ex. “We are going to be sharing custody of Sam and Charlie, which is a great thing,” she told People. “Tiger loves the children, and I want them to have regular and good contact with both of us. I will always have a working parenting relationship with Tiger.”

Elin Nordegren’s Net Worth Now

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Nordegren’s net worth today is approximately $200 million. We have to take this figure with a grain of salt, however, as there’s no indication of how the former Mrs. Woods made the additional $100 mill. Perhaps she made some savvy investments?

We do know that she sold her Palm Beach Mansion for a reported $28.6 million in 2020. We also know that Nordegren went back to school and obtained a degree in psychology from Rollins College in Orlando, Florida, in 2014. The former model graduated with a 3.96 GPA and was honored as “Outstanding Senior” of her class. In 2019, Nordegren became a licensed Registered Mental Health Counselor Intern. She reportedly runs her own business, EN Therapy, LLC.

As for her relationship with Woods, Nordegren says she’s gotten over the scandal and enjoys co-parenting her children with her ex. “I have moved on, and I am in a good place,” she said in a 2014 interview with People. “Our relationship is centered around our children, and we are doing really good—we really are. He is a great father.”

Nordegren is currently in a relationship with National Football League player Jordan Cameron. The couple has one child together, born in October 2019.