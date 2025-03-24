tiger-wood-confirms-relationship-with-vanessa-trump

Days after it was first reported that he was dating President Trump’s former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, Tiger Woods hard launched the romance in a sweet social media post.

In the post, Woods shared photos of him and Trump together while praising her. “Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side!” the professional golfer declared in the post’s caption. “We look forward to our journey through life together.”

He then stated, “At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Photo by Tiger Woods/Instagram

Vanessa Trump’s former sister-in-law, Ivanka, celebrated the couple. “So happy for you both,” she wrote.

One of Tiger’s fans wrote, “Did our big bro just do a hard launch on a relationship?! Times really are changing. Love you goat.”

Another fan added, “This is the most un Tiger Woods-like post I’ve ever seen.”

Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods Have Reportedly Been Dating Since Thanksgiving

Sources recently told the Daily Mail that Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods have been dating since Thanksgiving.

“Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving,” the insider said. “She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week.”

“They just love hanging out, having dinner, and schmoozing together,” they continued. “They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing, and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.”

They live just 20 minutes apart in the Palm Beach area of southern Florida. Trump’s eldest daughter, Kai, and Tiger’s children, Charlie and Sam, attend The Benjamin School.

Along with Kai, Vanessa shares four other children with her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr. Meanwhile, Tiger shares his two children with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.