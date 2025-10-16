tig-notaro-reveals-what-led-to-her-fallout-with-former-friend-cheryl-hines

Following her fallout with Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines, comedian Tig Notaro revealed what caused the longtime friendship to end.

While appearing on the Breaking Bread With Tom Papa podcast, Notaro reflected on cutting Hines out of her life. The duo previously co-hosted the Tig & Cheryl: True Story podcast, which featured conversations about documentaries.

“Cheryl was one of my favorite friends to be ridiculous with,” the comedian explained. And we made each other laugh so hard. And I love documentaries, and it was fun to have to watch a documentary every week, but also we took the pressure off, because we would ask each other things like, ‘Who are you attracted to in this documentary?'”

However, things between the friends began to fall apart when Hines’ husband, RFK Jr., announced his 2024 presidential campaign.

“I just felt like I needed to step away,” Notaro recalled. “Because there are beliefs that were like a gnat on the arm years ago that were getting further into the spotlight.”

Intending to come from a place of peace, Hines urged Notaro to hear her husband out. Although she acknowledged his ideas were good, the comedian couldn’t get past everything.

“I was like, ‘I can’t, I can’t, I can’t,'” Notaro continued. “I just didn’t trust it. And then he endorsed, and then it just got hard.”

Notaro admitted that it was when her friendship with Hines, which predated the actress’ marriage to RFK Jr., fell apart.

RFK Jr. has been appointed Department of Health and Human Services secretary.

Tig Notaro Admits She Misses Her and Cheryl Hines’ Podcast

Meanwhile, Tig Notaro said she honestly missed her and Cheryl Hines’ podcast.t

“It’s really sad because it did bring me so much joy,” Notaro said while discussing the podcast. “And Cheryl did bring me so much joy. But that’s what I’m looking for, is I want to get back to prioritizing people that bring me joy and workloads that bring me joy.”

Regarding the lessons she’s learned from her friendship with Hines, Notaro said she’s skeptical about couples who say they share different views.

“When somebody is like, ‘Oh, we don’t agree on everything’ within a marriage, that is so vague,” the comedian said.

She went on to add that the biggest disagreement she has with her wife Stephanie Allynne is what temperature to set on the thermostat while they sleep.