Television actor Azadur Rahman Azad was shot and wounded by unidentified attackers at his home in Ashulia, Bangladesh.

According to family members, as reported by The Business Standard, his mother and wife also sustained injuries in the February 23rd attack. Azad is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Uttara, his sister, Afrina Akhter, told the outlet.

The incident occurred on early Sunday morning in the Jirabo area of Ashulia.

Family members report that the incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. Azad, who was staying on the third floor of his home, heard noises coming from the kitchen on the second floor and went to investigate.

Family Members Recount the Shocking Attack on TV Star Azadur Rahman Azad

“As soon as he opened the kitchen door, Azad was shot in the leg. When his sister-in-law and mother went there, they were also beaten. There were three people in the kitchen. Later, the miscreants fired 10-15 more rounds and fled the scene,” Afrina recalled.

However, she was unable to shed any light on the identities of the attackers. She also noted that nothing seemed to be stolen from the house.

Mir Yakub Ali, the husband of the actor’s younger sister, revealed that Azad sustained three gunshot wounds—two in his left leg and one in his right.

Meanwhile, authorities are investigating the attack.

Md Nur Alam Siddique, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Ashulia Police Station, stated that two attackers had gained access to the kitchen by cutting through the window grill.

“As the family became aware, the assailants shot Azad three times in the legs. They also hit his wife with a cooking pan before fleeing,” OC Siddique explained.

“Police visited the scene immediately after being informed of the incident, but we have not received a written complaint yet. Our investigation is ongoing,” OC Siddique noted.