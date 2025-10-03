Three People Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Identified

The three poor souls who were shot dead in the North Carolina mass shooting recently have been identified.

On September 27, a decorated Marine, Nigel Edge, approached the dockside American Fish Company restaurant by boat and opened fire in the Southport Yacht Basin, North Carolina. He killed three and injured eight.

The fatalities have since been identified and revealed in a statement released by the City of Southport’s Facebook.

Those who tragically died in the shooting are:

Solomon Banjo, 36, Charlottesville, VA

Joy Rogers, 64, Southport, NC

Michael Durbin, 56, Galena, OH

“We ask that you be respectful of these victims’ families as they try to navigate this difficult situation,” they then wrote. They added that the investigation is still active and that updates will be provided as they are available.

Those injured and hospitalized during the shooting are remaining anonymous for now. Their current condition is unknown.

Shooting Victims Honored By Families

The husband of Joy Rogers spoke to WECT to honor his wife. He described Rogers as a faithful Christian, who “touched countless lives in her community. She lived up to her name — her spirit radiated joy, light, and kindness everywhere she went.”

He was also at the bar, but was not injured.

Solomon Banjo was also grieved over by former colleague and Washington Post reporter Dan Diamond. He wrote, “Solomon Banjo, randomly killed in the North Carolina bar shooting, was smart, thoughtful, kind and well-liked — and I say that as a former colleague who knows many people grieving him this week. What a tragic, stupid loss, of someone who had much to give.”

Not much is immediately known about the third victim, Michael Durbin, however.

All three will be missed by their friends and families.

Shooter To Soon Stand Trial For Horrific Shooting

Police have the suspect, Nigel Max Edge, in custody.

He is being charged with three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

Edge’s probable cause hearing has been scheduled for October 13 at the Brunswick County Courthouse.