Thomas Rhett and Wife Welcome Baby Boy, Reveal His Unique Name

Country music singer Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, announced the birth of their son, Brave Elijah Akins, earlier this month.

In an Instagram post, Lauren opened up about the couple’s first son’s birth and delivery.

“Brave Elijah Akins was born last week at almost 10 pounds and almost 2 weeks early,” Lauren shared in the post, alongside adorable pictures of the newborn and the birth. “Thank you Jesus this big boy didn’t wait another 2 weeks to be born.”

Lauren further stated that the country music star was her “biggest champion” in labor and delivery. “He helped deliver him,” she continued. “Was the first one to see and ‘tearfully,’ mixed with a bit of shock announce to us all in the room ‘It’s a BOY'”

She further added, “We are so grateful God chose us to have YOU cutie pie. Your four sisters are smitten and we are completely over the moon in love with you big Brave boy.”

Along with Brave, Thomas and Lauren have four daughters: Willa, Ada, Lennon, and Lillie.

The couple announced the pregnancy in late August in a sweet Instagram post.

“Well, I was wrapping around being a dad,” Thomas sang with a guitar in his hand. “Big wrench got thrown in the plans that we thought we had. Now Lauren’s showing—got one on the way.”

He continued by singing, “That’s five under 10. Hey, what can I say. Yeah, life changes. You wake up, ain’t nothing the same. Yeah, life changes.”

The post’s caption reads, “Here we go again! We’ve got some really excited big sisters in our house. God is so good.”

Fans and Fellow Country Music Artists Celebrate Thomas and Lauren’s Baby News

Following the news that Thomas and Lauren welcomed their fifth child, fans and fellow country music artists took to the Instagram post’s comment section to celebrate the big news.

“Congrats my man! Glad u finally got your BOY!” fellow country singer Jason Aldean wrote. “Can’t wait to meet that lil guy.”

Hayley Hubbard, the wife of Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard, also wrote, “Sweetest little buddy.”

A fan further stated, “Cue the world getting amazing songs about sons and dads now 😭🫶🏼 congrats you guys!! How fun to have some boy energy and that boy is gonna have the best time with his big sisters!!”

Another fan added, “The adventures of Rem, Rad, and Brave are loading…..”