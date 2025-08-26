Thomas Rhett and His Wife Have Some Big Baby News

It looks like Thomas Rhett, everyone’s favorite country crooning girl dad, might be tuning up for a boy.

Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, just announced on Instagram that they’re expecting another baby. In true country star fashion, Rhett updated his song “Life Changes” to break the news—because, well, life really does change.

“Well, I was wrapping my head around being a dad. Big wrench got thrown in the plans that we thought we had. Now Lauren’s showing — got one on the way. That’s —” the daddy of four daughters sang in the clip.

Rhet then glanced at his knowing wife, who brandishes photos from an ultrasound, before singing, “five under 10. Hey, what can I say? Yeah, life changes. You wake up, ain’t nothing the same. Yeah, life changes.”

“Here we go again! We’ve got some really excited big sisters in our house. God is so good,” the couple wrote in the caption to the adorable video.

The “Die a Happy Man” singer is already a father to four daughters — Lillie Carolina, 3, Lennon Love, 5, Ada James, 8, and Willa Gray, 9.

Thomas Rhett Fans Speculate on the Sex of Their Upcoming Fifth Baby

Of course, because ol’ Thomas is surrounded by girls in his house, the comments section was full of speculation that baby Rhett number five will be a bouncing baby boy.

“Could it be …. A BOY? Most anticipated gender reveal this side of the Mississippi,” one fan wrote. “Another hit! Way to go, @thomasrhettakins. Come on, little boy, pls!!!!” another onlooker added. “Congratulations, hope you get a boy this time,” a third fan bluntly wrote, likely echoing Rhett and Akins’ parents.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins when she was pregnant with one of their four other children. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

However, most fans simply wished the parents congratulations on their fifth baby.

“Congratulations!!!! Best news of the year!!!” one top comment read. “You two sure make pretty babies! If y’all are happy, I’m over the moon for you!!!” another fan added.

As for the gender reveal of this new baby? Only time (and Instagram) will tell…