‘This What Fame Look Like’: Tiffany Haddish Slammed For Entitled Attitude In Interview

The Haunted Mansion star was feeling herself during the brief interview.

Tiffany Haddish, 43, is facing online criticism following an awkward interview with Entertainment Tonight that has been circulating on the internet.

In a video posted in the “ImTheMainCharacter” Reddit community, the Night School actress could be seen making her way down the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that took place back in March 2022.

Reporter Lauren Zima stopped Haddish to share her thoughts about being at the award show. She then asked the actress if she had a “costume change” before the event started.

At the time, Haddish was dressed in a lime green Dolce & Gabbana dress that had a glittery skirt and an embellished top with a matching sash that draped around her neck. It was a sophisticated look featuring a unique color that unquestionably captivated onlookers.

Credit: Sipa USA via AP

Earlier that day, Haddish was photographed donning an emerald green gown by the same brand, embellished with a stunning sequin overlay from top to bottom.

Credit: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The question was innocent in nature but no one expected the actress to completely snub the reporter’s question.

“Um, I’m not wearing a costume. I’m wearing Dolce and Gabbana. It’s called an evening gown, darling. This is not an acting gig, this is my life. This what fame look like. This what success look like. This what money look like. This what it look like,” Haddish retorted.

Zima tried to laugh off Haddish’s rant, but the Primetime Emmy Award holder took the conversation to a new level by accusing her of being “jealous” of her looks.

“You out here with no shoes on, I’m jealous. You are not uncomfortable or nothing right? I know cause you not wearing no heels. I’m uncomfortable but I look good. This what it look like,” Haddish said.

At some point the actress then went on to share her thoughts about the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars slap that was a hot topic at the time. The comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith that led to him approaching Rock and slapping him on stage in front of everyone.

“I felt glad, I felt gratified and I hope more men are like that… care for their families,” Haddish shared at the time.

A year later and people are still dumbfounded by Haddish’s entitled and rather pretentious behavior on the carpet that night.

After the video was reposted on Reddit, a fan commented:

“She’s insufferable.”

Another fan replied, “She’s not funny, and a terrible actress. Why does she keep getting jobs?”

“Wonder why she fell off in the comedy scene and Common left her,” retorted another.

Then again, it’s not a secret that Tiffany Haddish has worked hard to get to where she is today. Like it or not, she is successful. However, if she is what success looks like, many fans have declared they would much rather be a failure.