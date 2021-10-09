This Reverse Cat Eye Look Is The Easiest Way To Achieve The Perfect Wing

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Whether you want to channel your inner Amy Winehouse, ward off the evil eye, or just want to try a bold new look, this reverse winged-eyeliner look has you covered.

Of course, this “trend” could be considered ancient, with Egyptian and South Asian cultures wearing kohl or kajal, respectively, for thousands of years. But, trends always find a way to come back around. We’re here for this classic look.

With over 200 eyeliner tutorials and counting, @alicekingmakeup shared her version of the reverse cat eye, inspired by the original and we are in love.

To find a step-by-step tutorial, however, we had to go to the source, and @paintedbyspencer delivered! With Spencer giving an explanation of each step in the reverse cat eye tutorial, we were able to break it down for you all!

A wise commenter stated before the video went viral, “I just KNOW you did something! This will trend!!” And trend, it did. The look is popping up everywhere, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

How To Achieve The Cat Eye Look

After @paintedbyspencer shared his reverse cat-eye look, several people asked for a tutorial. Spencer prefaced the video by stating, “Thankfully, it’s really easy; it’s simple, short, sweet, to the point, and nearly fool-proof.”

First, you’ll add an eyeshadow with a grey tone to your upper lid crease. Using the same blending brush, put the same tone onto your lower lashline.

Using a gel black eyeliner, run the liner on the waterline on your lower eyelid. Bring the liner into the corner of your eye and then extend past the outer corner.

Take an eyeshadow brush with black eyeshadow and diffuse out the eyeliner. Then, add mascara to the top and bottom lashes, and, that’s it!

The eyeliner shouldn’t look harsh, but blended, smoky, and somewhat dramatic.

To get the spunkiest look, we listed some of our favorite products below.

For best eyeshadow use, we loved Treslúce’s I Am Shadow Palette for warm neutrals and fun colors. You can also try HipDot’s Play-Doh Super Color Palette for a bright, neon look.

You’ll also want to grab your favorite blending brush, like this one by E.L.F., a gel black liner, and a detailed eyeliner brush to pack on the eyeshadow and smoke out the look.

As a last note, Spencer says, “Play around with it! Just know that if it doesn’t turn out the way you want it, it’s just makeup. It wipes off. Have fun!”