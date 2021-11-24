This Photo Of Kristen Bell Is Sparking Backlash

Kristen Bell is facing backlash over photos posted to Instagram and Twitter shared by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The pictures show the actress at the Lancaster Station of the LA County Sheriff’s Department with her arms around two deputies and flashing a thumbs up.

The caption reads, “Today, we had the absolute pleasure of meeting @KristenBell, who was hands down, the kindest human ever. There truly never is a dull moment at Lancaster!”

LAPD Controversy

Some are criticizing Bell for the pictures and her friendliness with a department that has been accused of corruption, violence, and racism. The Los Angeles Times alleges that the department has been “accused of glorifying violence and whose members have cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in legal payouts.” People were quick to show their displeasure with the actress in the comments section.

Many commented with the star of The Good Place’s signature line, “This is the bad place,” adding pictures and GIFs of the actress herself. Others got more specific with their anger. “Hey @KristenBell did you happen to Google ‘LASD gangs’ before you stopped by?” one person wrote, referring to the rumored gang-like groups that exist in the department. Another commented, “she’s also a landlord she knows what side they’re on.”

Many others also mentioned her being a landlord, wondering if that’s why she was being so friendly towards the police officers. One person summed up everyone’s feelings with, “and here is a perfect display of who cops truly protect and who actually feels safe with them.”

Some expressed their support for the actress. “She’s the BEST !!” one fan commented on Instagram, with another writing, “we need to support our law enforcement and appreciate the job they do.”

Bell Staying Silent

Bell has previously publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement and, along with husband Dax Shepard, has vowed to raise their daughters to be anti-racist. She also co-authored a book called The World Needs More Purple People, a New York Times bestseller about “embracing what makes YOU special while finding common ground with those around you.” A sequel, The World Needs More Purple Schools, is set for release in June 2022.

The actress has not publicly commented on why she was there at the police station or why she took photos with the officers, but for many fans, the damage is already done.