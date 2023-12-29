This ‘Love Actually’ Star is Totally Unrecognizable 20 Years Later

Love Actually, which was released in 2003, has solidified its place as a cherished Christmas classic over the past two decades.

Several members of the ensemble cast, like Keira Knightley, have continued to thrive in Hollywood. Some stars have, however, chosen a more low-key existence. Heike Makatsch, known for her role as Alan Rickman’s mistress Mia, has undergone a noticeable transformation since her appearance in the hit romantic comedy.

In the film, she portrayed the seductive character with a short, choppy black bob. Now, at 52 years old, Makatsch sports a longer, blonde hairstyle. This is a change that often leads fans to overlook her for the Love Actually star she is.

This ‘Love Actually’ Star Looks Totally Different 20 Years Later

Heike, a German actress, has maintained a relatively low profile despite her Love Actually and The Book Thief.

Beyond her acting career, Heike is also a talented singer, known for her chart-topping tracks like “Stand by Your Man” and “This Girl Was Made for Loving.” Since 2012, she has served as a spokesmodel for the renowned cosmetics brand L’Oréal.

In her personal life, Heike was in a relationship with Daniel Craig from 1996 to 2004. Presently, she is romantically involved with Trystan Pütte and is a mother of three daughters from previous relationships.