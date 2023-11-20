This Is Why Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Distancing Himself From Joe Biden After 2020 Endorsement

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, previously an advocate for President Biden during the 2020 campaign, appears to be repositioning himself away from the current administration. The actor made this pivot evident during a conversation with Joe Rogan on the latter’s immensely popular podcast.

Discussing the unfortunate trend of Americans choosing friends based on political leanings, Johnson expressed his commitment to maintaining friendships regardless of differing political beliefs. However, when Rogan specifically inquired about Johnson’s friends who supported Biden, the actor clarified that he meant friends aligned with the Democratic Party but distanced himself from endorsing Biden’s leadership directly.

JOE ROGAN: “Do you really have friends who support Biden?”



THE ROCK: “No, no, no, no… Thank you. That's a good check because that's important. This is important context. They support the Democratic Party.”



Johnson’s involvement in politics has been increasingly visible, notably sharing on Trevor Noah’s Spotify podcast that he was approached by multiple political factions last year to consider a potential presidential run. A 2021 poll unveiled that 46% of Americans would consider voting for him.

While acknowledging the public’s support as encouraging for a potential political journey, Johnson mentioned his disdain for certain aspects of politics, emphasizing his current priority of spending quality time with his children.

From pickin’ rock on the farm to meeting with the big guy himself. I was glad to host @TheRock today to talk about how we can better address military recruitment issues. pic.twitter.com/4baXvGsdz6 — Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) November 15, 2023

Despite his current reservations, Johnson hinted at a possible future political bid. Recently, he was seen in Washington D.C., resembling a seasoned politician, engaging in meetings with various Senators from both sides of the political spectrum. Among those he met were Chuck Schumer, Jon Tester, Lindsey Graham, and Susan Collins.