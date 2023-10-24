This Is What Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket Has Changed His Name To

The King of Pop’s son has reinvented himself.

In 2002, Baby Blanket made his first appearance in the media when Michael Jackson infamously held him on a hotel balcony in front of the paparazzi.

Now at 21-years-old, Jackson’s kid is dedicated to have a positive impact on the world in his own special way.

In a surprising turn of events, Prince Michael Jackson II, affectionately known as Blanket, adopted the name Biji in November 2021. After childhood well hidden from the spotlight, Biji made a public appearance with his siblings, Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson, to advocate for climate change awareness and action.

During an interview with Good Morning Britain, Biji shared his sentiments about his father’s legacy. He also voiced his concerns about climate change and emphasized his determination to promote change.

“This [Michael Jackson’s home] has a lot of very amazing stuff. There is a lot of history here in this house and the studio here, and that’s what he was all about.

“We all aim to create things that others will ideally like while also being useful to their daily lives,” Biji said. “I do think it’s important that we all know about [climate change], I think we have some work to do, but our generation knows how important it is.”

EXCLUSIVE: Bigi Jackson speaks about his father, Michael Jackson's legacy for the first time.



Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, is using his voice to call on world leaders to tackle the problem of climate change as COP26 begins. pic.twitter.com/920Zlk4usK — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 1, 2021

Needless to say, Biji is embracing a whole new chapter in his life.

He has reportedly invested $2.7 million in a stunning mansion in California that features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a nice cool to dip his feet during California’s hottest days.

Supporters have flooded Biji with love and positivity in response to his recent events.

A user wrote on social media: “It’s not easy coping with the death of a parent. Glad to see he’s doing better. Only wish good things for the offspring of MJ.”

“Good for him. Love his name and wish him a lot of luck,” another commented.

We hope to hear more from Biji as he welcomes a life in the spotlight!