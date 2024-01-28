‘This is Us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Responds to Fans Heartbroken About His Marriage

Milo Ventimiglia is a married man, and some fans can’t stand the fact that he’s off the market.

The This is Us star secretly wed model Jarah Mariano in a small beachside ceremony early last year. It wasn’t until late October that news outlets caught wind of the holy matrimony. So while the newlyweds are nearing their first anniversary, fans are still processing the information.

Ventimiglia visited Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his upcoming movie Land of Bad, which hits theaters on February 16. But the marriage was the first thing Kimmel mentioned after Ventimiglia walked on stage.

“Congratulations to you. I know you got married since the last time I saw you,” Kimmel cheered.

The actor smiled and said he’s “very happy” to be with such a “wonderful woman.”

Kimmel went on to say that there are many fans out there who were devastated to hear that Milo Ventimiglia settled down with the lucky lady. The 46-year-old had been a Hollywood dream man since starring as Jess in Gilmore Girls.

“I’m sure there’s a few broken hearts…female and male,” Ventimiglia laughed.

Kimmel paused to say that there are “more than a few.” He then reached for a stack of cards containing fan reactions, and said “we had to widdle this down from a lot.”

Fans Ask ‘What’s the Point Anymore’ After Hearing Milo Ventimiglia is Married

“Nobody talk to me. I am in mourning,” one card read. “Milo Ventimigilia just got married and it wasn’t to me.”

“Just found out the love of my life (Milo Ventimiglia) got married to someone that isn’t me (we’ve never met) so brb I will be jumping off very tall somethings,” read another.

A third fan asked “What’s the point anymore” after hearing about the holy matrimony.

The star stopped Kimmel to say, “The point is there’s a lot of Milo Ventimiglias out there.”

The favorite social media post said that because the actor is married, one fan is “gnawing at the metal bars of [their enclosure].”

Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t help but notice that his wife’s last name is the same as his Gilmore Girls persona. He thought that was a fitting coincidence. Ventimiglia admitted that he missed the “connection” at first.

“It’s a very easy connection to make,” Ventimiglia shared. “I think once people started to know her name in connection to my name and my name in connection to her name I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s right, that used to be my name.'”