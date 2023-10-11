This Is The Reason Why Jamie Lee Curtis Is Getting Rid Of Her Souvenirs From The ‘Halloween’ Movies

Jamie Lee Curtis will always cherish her time as Laurie Strode, but plans on auctioning off her Halloween souvenirs for this reason:

64-year-old Jamie Lee Curtis has announced that she is finally saying goodbye to the treasures she’s been holding onto since her time filming the classic Halloween films. The Oscar-winning actress is well known for playing Laurie Strode, the fictional sister of the well known psychopathic killer, Michael Myers.

Following the production of Halloween Ends (2022), the Scream Queen has a heartwarming plan to part with her collectibles from the film in support of a significant and noble cause.

On Tuesday, October 10, Curtis took to Instagram to announce that the auction proceeds will benefit critically ill and injured children at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Among the Halloween memorabilia are two engraved knives that Curtis gifted to the crew at the conclusion of the 2021 film Halloween Kills, paying homage to Michael Myers’ infamous weapon of choice.

The limited edition knives are engraved with the words, “HALLOWEEN KILLS. XO JLC.” Each will be signed by Curtis and dedicated to whomever wins the auction.

Another item to be featured at the auction is the one and only custom director’s chair back, used by Curtis during the filming of Halloween Ends. On one side is Laurie’s name. The other side features the logo and title of the fictitious movie “Cave Dwellers,” which was used by the Halloween cast and crew to “maintain secrecy and prevent leaks about the actual movie being filmed,” explains Curtis in the item’s description on the auction website. She also offers to sign it for the winner of the auction if they so choose.

Lastly, Curtis added two vintage-inspired Halloween lunchbox sets that were released in limited quantity in 2021 in honor of Halloween Kills.

“This set became an instant collector’s item and sold out almost immediately,” Curtis wrote, noting that she received two sets as gifts. Now she is parting ways with them to raise money for the children’s hospital.

Bidding will remain open until Halloween day. Wouldn’t it be cool to have a one-of-a-kind movie prop? The most important thing is that the proceeds are going to a wonderful cause.