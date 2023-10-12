This Is The Reason Why Jada Pinkett-Smith Refuses To Divorce Will Smith Despite Separation

Jada Pinkett–Smith recently opened up about her unique outlook on her relationship with Will Smith.

Despite Jada and Will Smith’s seven-year separation, the star won’t be breaking her wedding vows anytime soon.

In a Wednesday interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb, Pinkett-Smith explained, “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce.”

“We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise,” she continued.

Referring to Pinkett-Smith’s secret split with Will, Hoda asked, “So I guess my question is—I feel like you’re a straight talker—except you’re not sometimes. So why do that?”

“I think just not being ready yet. Still trying to figure out between the two of us—how to be in partnership,” Jada explained. “In regards to, ‘How do we present that to people?’ We hadn’t figured that out.”

Jada’s Reasoning For Leaving Her Marriage Behind

Pinkett Smith, known for iconic film roles in Girls Trip and Scream 2, has identified what she believes to be to cause of her and Will’s broken relationship.

Instagram

She explained, “Why it fractured? That’s a lot of things, and I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted from trying. I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

The actress additionally revealed that she’d explored a legal divorce, but ultimately couldn’t bring herself to take that route.

The Gripping Complexity Of The Hollywood Power Couple’s Relationship

Jada’s recent disclosure of the couple’s hidden separation adds yet another layer of complexity to their marriage.

High-profile moments that have shaped public perception of Will and Jada in recent years include the 2022 “Oscars slap” incident and Jada’s “entanglement” with musician August Alsina,

Pinkett-Smith’s candid interviews come ahead of the star’s new memoir Worthy, which will be released on October 17.