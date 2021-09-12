This Controversial ’90s Hair Trend Is Making A Comeback

Millennials might have brought back mom jeans, but Gen Z-ers are bringing back Y2K. From low-rise jeans to skorts, the fashion industry is starting to look more and more like a 1999 mail-order dELiA*s catalog.

And since no great fit is complete without a great ‘do, it’s only natural that Gen Z-ers would start looking to the hair and beauty trends of the late ‘90s and early 2000s.

One such style that seems to be coming back with a vengeance is the crimp. Quirky at best and controversial at worst, crimped hair is back. (Whether we like it or not, millennials.)

Comparing ‘90s Crimping To Modern Day

“Crimped hair” might conjure images of untamable frizz, burnt hair, and crappy styling tools for millennials. But thankfully, Gen Z chose to keep some elements of this tight, wavy style in the early 2000s where they belong.

Celebs like Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, and Addison Rae have all been seen wearing crimped ‘dos of various styles. Some are tight and textured; others are loose and wavy. Modern crimping skips the uneven zig-zag look and goes straight for the glam.

But it’s not just the young ‘uns hopping back on the crimping train. Kim Kardashian, for example, blends elements of the turn of the century, mod ‘60s, and Y2K with this half-crimped look.



Beyoncé also wore a golden crimped ponytail during her iconic 2018 Coachella performance. So, do we really need any other examples?

Now, back to those crappy styling tools. Did anyone born pre-2000 have a crimping iron that actually worked? As far as I can tell, they were all creaky, unpredictable, and unbearably slow to heat up.

Maybe I’m crazy. (Or my parents weren’t going to shell out a small fortune for their pre-teen daughter to have wavy hair—also very plausible.) Either way, there is a multitude of crimping tools at our disposal these days.

Of course, the classic tight crimp is still available if that’s your style. Hot Tools’ Professional Micro Crimper gives you the trademark look in no time at all, thanks to its 430º F plates.

But if you’re like me and looking for something a little less…Twisted Sister-esque, you might consider a wave plate instead. Waveplates like Revlon’s Salon Deep Waver work the same as traditional crimpers (i.e., clamp, set, repeat).

However, instead of tight rows of zig-zags, wave plates offer deep, gorgeous waves for boho-chic, Hollywood glam, and all looks in between.



But no matter which tool you use, please, learn from the mistakes of yesteryear and use some freakin’ heat protectant.