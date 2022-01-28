Here’s What Theresa Caputo The ‘Long Island Medium’ Looks Like Makeup Free

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is known for three things: speaking to the dead, her huge blonde hair, and her heavy approach to makeup. Caputo definitely subscribes to the Dolly Parton philosophy that too much is never enough. In a recent Instagram post, however, Caputo ditches the heavy makeup, but keeps the big hair, and looks like a totally new woman.

A New Look For Theresa Caputo

With her big hair and even bigger personality, Theresa Caputo makes an impression as soon as she enters the room. The feisty blonde from Long Island made a name for herself long before she started her wildly successful TLC reality show. While it was her abilities as a medium that first garnered attention, it was Caputo’s dynamite looks and equally explosive personality that attracted her hordes of fans.

In a recent Instagram post, however, Caputo looked a lot different. The Long Island Medium star still rocked her famously bouffant hair, but it was a lot more casual than usual. A simple, clear rubber band held her voluminous bangs up and back, which let fans see Caputo in a more intimate, dressed-down look. Then there was her makeup…or lack thereof.

Fans Dig The Dressed Down Diva

Fans quickly took note of Caputo’s no-makeup look, and they were incredibly supportive and complimentary. “You look better without makeup,” one follower wrote, adding heart and heart-eyes emojis to drive their point home. Another admirer wrote, “You’re adorable and love the hair.” Most other people, however, were too distracted by the tiny cutie Caputo was holding to comment on her looks

Caputo cuddled a teensy little teacup piglet. Before any fans began to think she’d brought the pint-sized darling home for good, she cut them off at the pass. She captioned the photo, “Snuggle more baby pigs is my New Years resolution Thank you to @nyteacuppiggies @viccaputo loved the Christmas gift,” alongside the hashtags “#longislandmedium” and “#justaplaydate.”

It’s nice to see a different side of Caputo, and obviously, her fans agree. Maybe we’ll be seeing more photos of the New York-based medium in her natural state in the near future. She’s not the only celebrity who’s been rocking a makeup-free look on Instagram. Savvy fans spotted Kim Kardashian looking fresh-faced and fierce while celebrating a friend’s birthday. Hopefully this trend continues!

