Theater Ceiling Collapses During ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Screening

Like a scene from the film itself, a theater’s ceiling collapsed during the screening of Final Destination Bloodlines.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Daily Mail, the incident occurred at a Cinema Ocho theater in La Plata, Argentina, on May 19. A witness to the incident, Fiamma Villaverde, shared that she had taken her 11-year-old daughter and a friend to see the film.

“It was my birthday. We were walking and happened upon the theater,” she explained. Since the tickets were cheaper than the rest of the week, we said, ‘Shall we?’ We went in, bought some popcorn, and went into the theater.”

The film was nearly over when Villaverde, her daughter, and friend experienced the unusual and terrifying incident. She initially thought it was sound effects.

“There was a really loud noise,” she recalled. “At first we thought it was part of the movie because we were so absorbed; then a huge piece [of ceiling] fell on me.”

Villaverde was injured in the knee during the ceiling collapse. She was taken to a nearby hospital for precaution.

“It didn’t hit me in the head because I was just learning a little over the armrest,” she pointed out.

Following the ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Screening Incident, the Movie Theater Tried to Sweep Everything ‘Under the Rug’

Following the incident, Villaverde said the theater’s manager tried to sweep the incident under the rug.

“He asked, ‘How do you want to fix this?'” she recalled. “‘How do I want to fix this?’ I’m going to file a complaint.’ Just imagine if they hit my daughter in the head! They’re irresponsible.”

Villaverde is undergoing treatment for a previously diagnosed panic attack and anxiety disorder. “I have a hard time being in crowded places,” she explained.

She then stated, “I haven’t been to the movies in years. I went because it was my birthday, and look what happened to me.”

She then added that she hasn’t filed a complaint against the movie theater yet, but has contacted her lawyer. “Who’s going to take care of this?”

Final Destination Bloodlines is the sixth installment in the Final Destination franchise. Per IMDb, the film follows a college student plagued by a recurring violent nightmare. She returns home to find the one person who can help break the cycle and save her family members from horrific fates.

The film stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, and Rya Kihistedt.