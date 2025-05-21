the-who-fires-longtime-drummer-for-the-second-time-in-one-month

Veteran rock band The Who has booted their drummer, Zak Starkey, for the second time in just a month.

Videos by Suggest

Pete Townshend, the band’s guitarist and main songwriter, announced on the band’s Instagram on Sunday that Starkey’s departure was a mutual decision. He wrote that “Zack has a lot of new projects in hand and I wish him the best.”

However, Starkey shared a much different version of the incident on his own Instagram.

The drummer claimed he had been “fired two weeks after reinstatement” and ordered “to make a statement saying I had quit the Who to pursue my other musical endeavours.”

He also added that “weeks of mayhem of me going ‘in an out an in an out an in an out like a bleedin squeezebox.”

The Who’s Roger Daltrey performs alongside drummer Zak Starkey in 2023. (Photo by Carsten Koall/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Of the band’s four founders, only Townshend and singer Roger Daltrey remain. Bassist John Entwhistle died in 2002, and drummer Keith Moon, Starkey’s godfather, died in 1978.

Starkey, son of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, had been the drummer for The Who since 1996. However, he was first dismissed from the band last month following reported dissatisfaction with his performance during a concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall, according to CNN.

That said, Starkey, Townshend, and Daltrey appeared to patch things up, only to lead to this second departure.

The Who Ditching Their Longtime Drummer Comes Ahead of a Huge Tour

Photo by ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, fans weren’t pleased with the drummer being ousted right before an upcoming tour.

“Zak has been with you for 29 years,” one top comment from a fan read on the Who’s announcement. “He isn’t a hired tour musician. Zak is the only Who drummer many people know. I am 71 and remember Keith, and was very happy when you brought Zak into the fold. Sorry, Pete, but this is a lousy move. This is not how to end a band’s historic career. I will be dumping my Philly tickets, I have no desire to see the Who without Zak Starky,” they concluded.

Starkey’s departure comes just three months ahead of The Who’s farewell North American tour, marking nearly 60 years since the band first performed there.

Townshend announced that Scott Devours will step in for Starkey on the upcoming tour. Having previously played with Daltrey during his solo performances, Devours is no stranger to The Who, as he has also filled in as their drummer in the past.