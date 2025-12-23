‘The Voice’ Singer Arrested On Vehicular Homicide Charges

From reality to show to being behind bars! A former The Voice singer landed herself in jail for alleged vehicular homicide.

Videos by Suggest

Last week, authorities arrested the former reality star in Oklahoma. Kata Hay had an outstanding warrant for alleged vehicular homicide. On December 17, authorities arrested her after a multi-state search for the singer. They then extradited her back to Tennessee to face the crime.

“She has outstanding warrants for vehicular homicide in connection with a motor vehicle crash on Hollow Pike near I-65,” a post by police read. “We have reason to believe that she may be enroute to Oklahoma and traveling with a white male and quite possibly towing a large camper.”

According to jail records, Hay was arrested as a fugitive from justice. The Goodlettsville Police Department posted a photo of the former The Voice singer. She had a warrant “for vehicular homicide in connection with a motor vehicle crash.” That incident happened in Davidson County.

‘The Voice’ Singer Arrested

The police thanked a “multitude of citizens who called in with tips as to [her] location.”

Hay famously appeared on The Voice in 2016. She wowed coaches with a rendition of Gretchen Wilson’s “Redneck Woman.” Ultimately, all of the coaches wanted her on the team except for Blake Shelton. Hay joined Christina Aguilera’s team for the season.

During the episode, Hay described Aguilera as her first girl crush. “Let’s just get it over with so we can get to work,” Aguilera said before the two shared a quick smooch.

However, Hay didn’t go the distance on The Voice. She made it to the Top 20 but was eliminated shortly after. The singer then disappeared from headlines until she popped up in again for her legal troubles.

In 2022, police arrested her for having sexual contact with a minor in Tennessee. The singer pleaded guilty to the crime and served six months. She also had a DUI charge in 2017 and was out on probation at that time.

Now, she’s facing vehicular homicide. The incident happened on December 10. Police also charged her with a DUI, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage over $1,500, and having an open container of alcohol