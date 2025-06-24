‘The View’ Host’s Pregnancy Announcement Sparks Well Wishes From Fans

Meghan McCain, the former The View co-host and daughter of politician John McCain, is pregnant with her third baby. The news took many by surprise, especially given how and where the announcement was made. Either way, many were eager to share her excitement.

During an upcoming episode of her podcast, 2Way’s Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain, where Megan interviewed second lady Usha Vance, the pregnant mother-of-two shared the good news.

“I hope you don’t mind. I wanted to let you in on something that’s private that I haven’t talked about publicly yet,” Meghan told Vance in a preview clip shared to her Instagram.

Then, she dropped the bomb: “I have two little girls. They are almost 5 and almost 3. And I just am entering my second trimester, I’m pregnant with my third.”

Fans React To The News

The clip gathered a lot of reactions from fans, sharing Meghan’s excitement about becoming a mother for the third time.

“Ahhhhh congratulations Meghan!!! Such exciting news!!!!” one user commented.

Given that she has two girls, Liberty and Clover, one user wrote, “So excited for your girls to have a baby brother and you to experience first hand how sweet and strong little men can be.”

Many others responded to Meghan’s expressed fear of having three children, given how she has read “all this horrible data” that said that three kids is “the worst amount of kids.”

“Welcome to the club mama!! Going 2 to 3 will make you think you can have 5!!! So over the moon for you & Ben!!! ” one user said.

Another user appeared to address her worry by saying, “I think 2-3 was easy too !! Don’t read about peoples opinion on it!! You’ll be fine.”

Usha Vance seemed to reassure Meghan, just moments after being surprised with the pregnancy news.

“Obviously, people wanna have different family sizes for different reasons,” Vance said. “But what I’ve really enjoyed about three kids is that it’s just enough for them all to be kind of a pack. It’s awesome.”

Vance added that Meghan is “in for a surprise.”

It is safe to say that Meghan McCain will have a lot of support once her third child, a boy, is born.

For the time being, she can always count on a dose of humor.

One user commented, “Guess she wanted to give ad Vance notice.”

Well played, sir. Well played.