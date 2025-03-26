Sia Secretly Welcomed Her Third Child Almost a Year Ago

Amid her divorce from her husband, Dan Bernad, it was revealed that Sia quietly welcomed her third child in March 2024.

In divorce documents obtained by People, the “Cheap Tricks” songstress welcomed her child, Somersault Wonder Bernad, on Mar. 27, 2024. She is now seeking legal and physical custody of the child in the divorce.

However, Sia is also open to Bernad’s visitation rights. The filing noted that physical custody time will be determined by the parents.

After two years of marriage, the singer filed for divorce from Bernad on Tuesday, Mar. 18. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and is asking the court not to grant her soon-to-be-ex any spousal support.

The former couple married in May 2023 during an intimate ceremony. Six guests, including Sia and her now-estranged husband, attended the event.

Sia Also Has Two Sons, Whom She Adopted When They Were 18

Along with her baby, Sia is the mother of two boys, whom she adopted in 2019 when they were both 18. They were able to age out of foster care.

During a 2020 interview with InStyle, the singer reflected on her decision to adopt the two boys. She said she had wanted to be a mother her entire life. Unfortunately, she struggled with infertility issues. She even underwent IVF treatments with her first ex-husband, Erik Anders Lang.

“Eventually, we did get embryos,” she explained. “But then we also got a divorce, so I wasn’t able to use them.”

Sia further shared that she decided to look into adoption after she saw the 2016 HBO documentary Foster. The documentary was focused on the foster care system.

Two years after she began her adoption journey, the singer tracked down the boy featured in the documentary and decided to adopt him. Although she initially planned to adopt him, the boy asked if his “cousin Che” from his group home could also be adopted.

“I had two spare bedrooms, so I said, ‘Sure!’” She decided. “And even though I’d never met Che, he also moved in with me that evening.”

Although she later discovered that the boys were unrelated, she still felt blessed to have them both with her. “I’ve realized over the past year that Che was meant to be my son, too.”