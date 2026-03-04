‘The View’ Host Defends President Bill Clinton Following Epstein Testimony

Following President Bill Clinton’s Epstein testimony in front of the US House of Oversight committee, The View host Whoopi Goldberg defends the former world leader.

Following the video release of both Bill and Hilary Clinton’s House Oversight Committee hearing, Goldberg and the other The View co-hosts discussed the situation.

“You know, say what you want about the Clintons,” Goldberg said. “Have any of the women or has anything in those emails pointed to them as being guilty or having anything to do other than knowing?”

The co-hosts pointed out an image of Bill in a hot tub with women in the files. Sunny Hostin also noted that the former president had taken “several flights” on Epstein’s plane.

Goldberg replied, “Has any of the women come out and said, ‘This is what Bill Clinton did?'”

She clarified that she was talking about the Epstein accusers.

When the other co-hosts said no, Goldberg replied, “So what were they looking [at]? Because… what I don’t understand is they had access to all the information.”

Hostin then said that the hearing was “clearly partisan.” She added that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have not been called to testify, even though they had a close relationship with Epstein.

‘The View’ Co-Hosts Previously Called For Bill and Hilary Clinton to Comply with Congressional Subpoenas

The Clintons were a key topic on The View in January after the couple refused to comply with congressional subpoenas.

“As someone who wants to see everything in the Epstein files and wants every single person held accountable,” co-host Sara Haines said at the time. “I think the Clintons should show up. It was a unanimous vote to subpoena them, and regardless of these affidavits or anything else, I think when people don’t show up, it makes them look guiltier than they are.”

Co-host Ana Navarro also said that she had known the Clintons for more than 20 years. “They were very good friends of my ex,” she said. “And they would come down to Miami and stay at his hotel all the time.

“So, it’s very hard for me,” she admitted. “And, you know, it’s not a comfortable place for me to say that I want them to show up, and I want them to testify.”

She wanted society to hold people we like to the same standards that we hold people we don’t like.