‘The View’ Guest Co-Host Slams Megyn Kelly for Iran Attack Criticism

This week’s The View guest co-host, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, made it clear where she stood on the Iran conflict by slamming her former Fox News colleague, Megyn Kelly, for criticizing the situation.

Videos by Suggest

While she and the rest of The View co-hosts were discussing the conflict, Hasselbeck unleashed about Kelly, stating she believed American troops died “for Iran or for Israel,” not for the U.S.

“How dare you, Megyn Kelly,” Hasselbeck declared.”How dare you tell a military person who has sacrificed their lives for our nation in our uniform. When they are sacrificing their lives in our uniform, how dare you tell them or their families or our nation what they died for.”

Longtime host Joy Behar warned Hasselbeck to “be careful” because Kelly would likely respond to the criticism.

“I’m not afraid of her,” the guest co-host stated, making some of the talk show’s audience laugh in the background. “I have my heart with my friends in the military – you do not get to authorize who they died for.”

As Predicted, Kelly Fired Back at Hasselbeck

Not long after Hasselbeck publicly called her out, Kelly responded.

“No one gives a damn what this know-nothing has to say,” Kelly stated while speaking to the Daily Mail. “Elisabeth was too weak to handle the ladies of The View and even the morning set on Fox and Friends.”

Kelly further slammed Hasselbeck by declaring, “She ran from the public square into exile so she could avoid mean people saying unflattering things about her—and there are many to say.”

“Now she thinks she’s going to come back for a day and be the arbiter of appropriate conversation around the war we just launched in Iran?” Kelly asked. “Please.”

Kelly, a Trump supporter, previously spoke about the U.S. military service members killed in the Iran conflict. “My own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country,” she said. “I don’t think those four service members died for the United States.”

“Does it make any sense to you that Iran was planning preemptive strikes against us and our civilians,” she continued. “Knowing full well of the massive military assets we had moved into the region, the aircraft carriers and so on? Obviously, it doesn’t.”

Kelly added that she was “praying for the troops.”