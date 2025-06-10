‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Believes the Feud Between President Trump and Elon Musk Is ‘Fake’

While many Americans are still reeling about the fallout between Elon Musk and President Trump, Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t seem to buy it.

While discussing the feud during a recent episode of The View, Goldberg called out Musk and Trump, stating she thought the feud was “fake.”

“In this flight, my money is on Donald Trump, though,” fellow The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who was part of the first Trump Administration, stated, per Entertainment Weekly. “Because he clapped back and said he’ll go after Elon’s Pentagon contracts.”

Whoopi responded, “I love that y’all bought into it.”

Griffin declared that the feud is “not fake,” and Whoopi said, “I do believe it’s fake. Yes, I do. It’s too strategic.”

Griffin continued by stating that Goldberg was giving Trump “too much credit.”

“No, no, no,” Goldberg countered. “I just feel like, ‘oh, suddenly everybody’s upset about stuff.’ I’m sorry, no. This is another distraction to keep us talking – not about the stuff we’re talking about, but the stuff they want us to.”

She then said, “I’m not buying. I’m not buying it because they lie.”

The longtime co-host then said, “I don’t believe anything they say anymore because they’ve shown themselves not to be the most trustworthy people you want.”

Musk and Trump had a heated exchange of words about Musk criticizing Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” calling it an “abomination.”

Trump responded to the remark by stating Musk was aware of what was in the bill and didn’t seem to mind it before. He then said he wasn’t sure if they still had a good relationship.

At one point, Musk stated that Trump was in the Epstein Files, which is why the Trump Administration hasn’t released the documents. He deleted the post a few days later.

Whoopi Goldberg’s Remarks Come Just As ‘The View’ Was Told to ‘Tone Down’ Anti-Trump Rhetoric

Whoopi Goldberg’s remarks about the feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk come just days after she and the rest of The View co-hosts were allegedly told to “tone down” the anti-Trump rhetoric.

Multiple sources said The View crew met with Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger and ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic to discuss Trump’s criticism.

Karamehmedovic allegedly told the ladies and Teta that they needed to “broaden” their conversations beyond their “predominant focus on politics.”

He then pointed out highly rated episodes featuring celebrities while encouraging them to lean more into entertainment news coverage.

One source noted the move was not “framed as an edict, but suggested alone rankled the hosts.”

Co-host Ana Navarro allegedly pointed out that the show’s audience “routinely seeks out its perspective on politics.” Especially when the Trump administration’s “radical attempts to upend the government can potentially affect their daily lives.”