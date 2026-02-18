A ‘The View’ Co-Host Explains Why Her Name Is in the Epstein Files

Following news that her name appears in the infamous Epstein files, longtime The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg explained the situation.

Videos by Suggest

During the ABC daytime talk show’s latest episode, Goldberg spoke out, confirming that the name is in the files. She pointed out that her name had been mentioned in an email correspondence between Jeffrey Epstein and an individual whose name was redacted from the files.

In the email, the individual sought a private plane to fly her to Monaco to attend an event hosted by Julian Lennon’s White Feather Foundation.

“It says, ‘Whoopi needs a plane to get to Monaco… Julian Lennon’s charity is paying for it. They don’t want to charter, so they’re looking for private owners. Here’s the info,” she said while reading the email directly. “And they give all the information, and they’re saying, do you want to offer your G2?”

After Sunny Hostin said that Epstein had turned down the offer in a follow-up email, Joy Behar asked, “So, in other words, anyone can be on this list?”

To which Goldberg replied, “This is my point because, when I tell you people are trying to turn me into. “I wasn’t his girlfriend. I wasn’t his friend.”

She then said, “I was not only too old, but it was at a time where this is just not… You used to have to have facts before you said stuff.”

After Behar said President Trump was featured in the files “38,000 times,” Goldberg declared, “I can’t speak to him, but I’m speaking about me because I’m getting dragged.”

Goldberg Says She’s Being Heavily Criticized For Being in the Epstein Files

Continuing to discuss her involvement in the Epstein files, Goldberg stated that she is being unjustly criticized.

“People actually believe that I was with him,” she said. “It’s like, honey, come on. Every man I’ve ever been with, you’ve known about ‘em because either the Enquirer wrote about it, people wrote about this stuff.”

Goldberg then confirmed that she had never flown on the plane the individual was asking about. “And, no, I didn’t get on the plane,” she noted. “Because you know what I would have to do to get on the plane?”

Fellow The View co-host, Sara Haines, answered, “She doesn’t fly. She’s a bus babe!”

Haines further pointed out that Goldberg is among the celebrities named in the Epstein files.

“A lot of the reasons your name can be mentioned are news articles, third-party emails, contacts,” she continued. “Again, wealthy, famous people often cross in professional and social circles, so that’s not the surprising part.”

Haines said she is looking for “an accountability for the people that had a depth of relationship, the timing of that relationship, and the nature of that relationship” with Epstein.

“Nobody wants to know that young girls were victimized, and because of power and money, people turned their cheek,” she added. “As this covered up? No one should be above scrutiny. No amount of status should soften abuse. And no system should protect the powerful over victims. That’s the problem.”