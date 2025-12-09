The US City That Swallows Up Over 100 Hours Of Your Time In Traffic

Ever wondered to yourself how much of your life you spend in traffic but never really wanted that question answered? Well, I have an answer for you that will make your day a lot worse. If you’re living in this particular U.S. city, of course.

The United States is a very car-centric country, and the statistical findings by INRIX prove that Americans really do spend a lot of time doing nothing in their cars.

Every major city will naturally have a lot of traffic, and there are many major cities in the world, so not any one American city can be that bad, right?

Well, it turns out that Chicago, Illinois, is the second worst city for traffic in the world. Depressively, drivers have lost 112 hours thanks to traffic in 2025. That’s just over four and a half days. And all spent doing nothing.

No wonder people are on their phones while driving. What else is there to do in Chicago traffic?!

How The Rest Of The States Compare To Chicago

Chicago has the second worst traffic in the world, only six hours behind Istanbul which takes the top spot.

Closely followed is New York City, which consumes 102 hours from its loyal commuters. Coming in with just one less hour over the past year is Philadelphia.

Last year, according to the Tom Tom Traffic Index, New York took the top place for American cities globally, with a score of 98 hours. And Chicago only consumed a shockingly low 65 hours of commuters’ lives.

Oh how times have changed.

Out of the top ten cities globally, four of them are in the states, with Los Angeles coming in tenth place with 87 hours. Doesn’t sound so bad compared to the others, does it?

If you don’t want to waste away in traffic, I’d suggest you either walk, ride a bike, or purchase a helicopter. Give it a few years, though, and we’ll likely have unlocked the secret to teleportation. What’s a few hundred more hours when we’ll be teleporting everywhere soon, anyway?