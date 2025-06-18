the-trump-organization-announces-new-wireless-phone-services

The Trump Organization announced its new Trump Mobile (also known as T1 Mobile) wireless phone service earlier this week.

President Trump’s oldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, stated in a press release that T1 Mobile is a “transformational, new cellular service” designed to deliver “top-tier connectivity, unbeatable value, and all-American service.” The service is claimed to be for the U.S.’s “hardest-working people.”

“I’m incredibly excited to step into this new digital space,” Eric declared. “Hard-working Americans deserve a wireless service that’s affordable, reflects their values, and delivers reliable quality they can count on.”

“We’re especially proud to offer free long-distance calling to our military members and their families,” he continued. “Because those who serve overseas should always be able to stay connected to the people they love back home.”

Trump Mobile will notably offer 5G service through all three major cellular carriers (T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T). It will also provide its flagship, The 47 Plan, which is available for $47.45 a month. The benefits of this plan include unlimited talk, text, and data, complete device protection, 24/7 roadside assistance through Drive America, and telehealth services (such as virtual medical care, mental health support, and prescription deliveries).

The plan will also offer free international calling to over 100 countries. It has no contracts and no credit check.

“Trump Mobile is going to change the game,” Donald Trump Jr. said. “We’re building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service.”

“Our company is based right here in the United States,” he pointed out. “Because we know it’s what our customers want and deserve.”

The Trump Organization Will Also Release a ‘Sleek Gold Smartphone’ Through Its Phone Service Later This Year

Meanwhile, the Trump Organization further revealed that Trump Mobile will release its “T1 Phone” later this year.

The phone is described as a “sleek, gold smartphone engineered for performance and proudly designed and built in the United States for customers who expect the best from their mobile career.”

The phone will be released with a $499 price tag. It will be available to purchase in September.