the-tragic-death-of-cameron-boyce

The sudden passing of 20-year-old Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce in 2019 left fans around the world in shock.

Boyce, a Los Angeles native, was best known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise Descendants and the TV show Jessie. He made his acting debut at just 9 years old in the horror film Mirrors, per his IMDb. Two years later, he appeared in the blockbuster Adam Sandler film Grown Ups, playing one of Sandler’s children.

Boyce in 2019’s ‘Descendants 3.’ (David Bukach via Getty Images)

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in people’s lives through his humanitarian work,” a Disney Channel spokesperson said in the wake of his sudden passing, via ABC News.

“He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person, and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson, and friend.”

Cameron Boyce’s Cause of Death Shocked His Parents

When it was later revealed that the young actor died due to “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy” (SUDEP), the star’s parents admitted they had never even heard of the ailment.

“We didn’t know about SUDEP. We have family members who are doctors who never heard of SUDEP,” Cameron’s father, Victor, admitted in an interview with Healthline, adding they “were clueless, completely clueless.”

“The first time we heard SUDEP was when the coroner told us that’s what took our son.”

Boyce with Adam Sandler in 2017. (Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images)

Sudden unexpected death in epilepsy occurs when someone with epilepsy dies without warning and no other cause is found. This often follows a nighttime seizure, according to the Epilepsy Foundation. It primarily affects young people, with an average age of 26 years.

SUDEP affects about 1 in 1,000 people with epilepsy each year. However, the risk increases to 1 in 150 for those with uncontrolled seizures. The longer someone has epilepsy, the higher the risk.

To help raise awareness of the condition, Cameron’s parents formed The Cameron Boyce Foundation. The foundation aims to support those newly diagnosed with epilepsy by providing resources like fact sheets, videos, and emotional support, while also raising awareness and funding for epilepsy research.

“For some reason, it gets swept under the rug. Especially if you compare it to cancer or Parkinson’s or any of these other so-called mainstream diseases,” Victor Boyce explained.

“It’s a medical condition and it’s not something that needs to be hidden away,” he added.

Adam Sandler Paid Tribute to Cameron Boyce in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Meanwhile, co-star and friend Adam Sandler paid tribute to Cameron Boyce in Happy Gilmore 2. In the Netflix sequel, Boyce briefly appears on a TV screen as Sandler’s character walks to a check-in booth. The cameo is from an episode of Disney Channel’s Jessie, which Boyce starred in from 2011 to 2015.

Boyce’s parents and The Cameron Boyce Foundation also shared the sweet tribute on Instagram.

“Thank you @adamsandler for honoring Cam’s legacy in Happy Gilmore 2,” they wrote alongside a screenshot of the scene.

“Love that kid. He was one of the sweetest persons I’ve ever met. Just constantly in a good mood, constantly great energy, loving to everybody,” Sandler told The Hollywood Reporter about the tribute.