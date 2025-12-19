‘The Rick and Bubba Show’ Co-Host Speaks out on Program’s Sudden End

The Rick and Bubba Show co-host Bill “Bubba” Bussey has spoken out on the end of his radio show with Rick Burgess. He said he never wanted the show to end.

Appearing on the November 19 episode of The Good Company Podcast, Bubba explained how he felt when The Rick and Bubba Show came to an end. He said that it was Rick Burgess who wanted to end the show and move on to do other things.

“Not to remember the exact minute, but it was Dec. 13, 2024, at 10 o’clock p.m,” Bubba said. “It was not my choice to end the show.”

“Rick and I were partners. We both had the nuclear keys, so to speak. Rick chose to turn it and do his own thing. And so, he had the option, he took it. I didn’t particularly want the show to end at that point. And I really didn’t care for some of the way that it was presented to me.”

Despite that, Bubba doesn’t hold any resentment. “But he had the right to do it, so he did, and I wish him nothing but luck.”

Bubba Said They Were Just “Having A Good Time” In The Beginning

“We were good friends,” he continued. “And we did a lot together early on, not as much later, you know, when we got families. But we spent a lot of time together.”

“But after 31 years, you’ve heard everybody’s stories two or three times,” he reflected.

Bubba said that they were “just having a good time” to start with, and “that was the main thing.”

“We enjoyed what we did. I always said we didn’t get paid for doing the show, we got paid for getting up,” he explained. Bubba said that getting up so early in the mornings was the real struggle of the show.

“But there’s something about that morning drive that people want certain things. We were just very, very fortunate to do it for 31 years. Most people never make it that long. Mark and Brian went like, 20. You know, it’s just hard to do for a long period of time.”