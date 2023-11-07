The Reason Why Fans Are Cringing At Machine Gun Kelly’s Latest Interview

Machine Gun Kelly, the American rock artist, recently became the subject of viral attention for an awkward interview during the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix in São Paulo, Brazil. The cringe-worthy moment occurred when Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle approached Kelly on the grid for a conversation.

During the exchange, Brundle asked Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, to discuss his current career. Amid the deafening noise of the race cars, Kelly replied, “I don’t think about my career. I don’t think about it.” Brundle responded with a simple, “Well, good luck with it, whatever you do.”

You’ve Been Brundled

The interview took an even more bizarre turn when Kelly asked Brundle for his thoughts on F1 racing, to which Kelly replied, “It’s loud, your life’s on the line… that’s exciting.” He then mentioned an encounter with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton in a music studio, seemingly veering off topic.

Kelly attempted to engage Brundle in a spontaneous air guitar and air piano performance, but Brundle politely declined, leading to an awkward exchange. Eventually, Brundle withdrew from the situation, explaining that there were millions of viewers, leaving Kelly with his imaginary guitar. Kelly reacted with a thumbs-down gesture and walked away.

I cannot believe y'all did not tell me about Martin Brundle and Machine Gun Kelly pic.twitter.com/xnfZ9fDzdz — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 6, 2023

The awkward interview quickly garnered attention on social media, with fans expressing their discomfort with the exchange. One user described it as “possibly one of the most awkward interviews at F1,” while another labeled it “diabolical.” Kelly later defended himself, expressing that he felt forced into an unplanned interview in a noisy environment.

my anxiety has won. i hate being in public. — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) November 5, 2023

Brundle, the interviewer, later addressed the situation with humor, calling his interviews with Kelly and Megan Thee Stallion his “claim to fame.” He recounted a similarly awkward interview with Megan Thee Stallion in 2021 when he asked her to perform an impromptu rap about Formula 1. The rapper’s security team intervened, leading to an odd exchange.

Finally, my claim to fame, I’ve met two of these three people. I do appreciate them taking some time out on the grid for our great sport … I hope they didn’t find me too weird. https://t.co/EEAKlVVrbD — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) November 5, 2023

Brundle’s reputation for uncomfortable celebrity interviews on the racetrack was known in the F1 community, prompting officials to introduce new broadcasting rules in November 2021. Under these rules, celebrities on the grid are not permitted to have bodyguards and are obliged to speak with Brundle, creating what has humorously been dubbed the “Brundle clause.”

Despite the awkward moments and occasional pushback from celebrities, Brundle continues to engage with them on the grid and welcomes their interactions, whether they are passionate about Formula 1 or just using the grid as a public platform.

Machine Gun Kelly’s recent interview adds to the growing list of celebrity encounters with Martin Brundle on Formula 1 broadcasts, demonstrating the unpredictable and often amusing nature of live television.