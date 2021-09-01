Suggest

From celebrities' lives to your life, we have you covered.

Shop
Life·Food and Drink

Innovative, Easy Recipe From ‘The Pasta Queen’ Will Break You Out Of Your Frozen Meal Rut

It’s easy to lean on jarred pasta sauce, frozen lasagna, and pizza. But this recipe from “The Pasta Queen” will get you out of your frozen meal rut.

By Dana Hopkins
September 1, 2021
Image of pasta
(Dana Hopkins)

We’re all guilty of it. As easy as it is to throw a few fresh ingredients together and whip up something homemade, we get busy. Not to mention, it’s just much easier to lean on jarred pasta sauce, frozen lasagna, or even pizza.

There’s no shame in that, but if you’re feeling like you’re in a dinner rut, Nadia Caterina Munno, a.k.a., “The Pasta Queen,” is here to drop some delectable pasta recipes. 

The Pasta Queen

TikTok’s newest queen is an Italian native and has gained over 2 million TikTok followers, for good reason. Her gorgeous pasta dishes paired with her silliness and signature hair flip are a perfect recipe for a viral sensation. 

While she doesn’t take herself too seriously, she definitely takes pasta seriously.

According to Munno, during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she was born into a “pasta family.” Born in Rome, Italy, Munno now lives in Florida where her daughter introduced her to TikTok, and the rest is history!

“My great-great-grandparents in the 1800s started a pasta factory. I mean, I remember as early as five years old making gnocchi with my Nana Caterina. So for me, this is home,” Munno stated as Barrymore starred with glee.

And if she’s Barrymore approved, you better bet we’re sharing one of her great recipes here, too!

The Cobbler’s Wife

Spaghetti allo Scarpariello a.k.a. The Cobbler’s Wife is a quick pasta recipe that I was super excited to try!

Image of pasta
(Dana Hopkins)

Fresh basil, cherry tomatoes, and cheese just happen to be a few of my favorites, so I was definitely drawn to the dish. Munno makes it look easy in her quick TikTok video

Chop up some garlic, chiles, and basil, and let them sizzle in extra virgin olive oil. Add fresh tomatoes, Parmigiano, pecorino, and pasta water. Next, add the pasta to let it all mix together to achieve the ultimate creaminess.

I tend to need recipes really spelled out for me, but I watched the TikTok video several times and just went with what I felt in my heart was right. I’m glad that I did! With these fresh ingredients, it’s hard to mess the dish up!

But for full transparency, I couldn’t find fresh basil, so I used a blend of parmesan and fontina, but it definitely turned out well. It also took way less time than baking a frozen lasagna. I would know! 

While I love the taste of pasta dishes, oftentimes I end up feeling heavy and tired after an Italian meal. But that wasn’t the case with this dish. Light, but still filling, this pasta dish is the perfect spaghetti for any night of the week. 

Delicious, gorgeous, and tasty. Eat up!

More Trending Stories:

Innovative, Easy Recipe From ‘The Pasta Queen’ Will Break You Out Of Your Frozen Meal Rut
Should You Cook With Olive Oil? A Final Take On The Heated Debate
Ina Garten’s Surprising Two Ingredient Breakfast Is Quick, Tasty, And Healthy
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.